Sabres to partner with Tops and Audacy for 2024 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team will partner with Tops Friendly Markets and Audacy for a Thanksgiving turkey drive on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

The turkey drive will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. in the following locations:

KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

Tops Friendly Markets in Tonawanda (890 Young St., Tonawanda, NY 14150)

Tops Friendly Markets in West Seneca (355 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

For every frozen 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a frozen 20-pound turkey, the Sabres will give the donor one voucher, good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. Vouchers will be distributed immediately by volunteers at the drop-off sites.

A maximum of one voucher, which is good for two tickets, will be allotted per person. Fans can redeem their vouchers for select Sabres home games online using a promo code. Participants will have the option to purchase additional seats at the time of redemption.

"Partnering with the Sabres in the Turkeys for Tickets drive allows us to give back to our community in a meaningful way," said Ron Ferri, president, Tops Friendly Markets. "Addressing food insecurity is a core part of our mission, and we’re committed to supporting FeedMore WNY and Buffalo City Mission in their efforts to provide for families in need. We believe that everyone deserves the dignity and comfort of a warm, nourishing meal, especially during the holidays. By partnering with our community, we hope to ease the burden on families facing food insecurity and share the spirit of generosity that defines this season."

The following games will have tickets available to be redeemed:

Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Monday, Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Wednesday, Dec. 11 vs. New York Rangers

Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Washington Capitals

Wednesday, Jan. 15 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Anaheim Ducks

In the lead up to the event, information regarding Turkeys for Tickets can also be heard via the radio on Audacy stations WGR 550AM, WBEN 930AM, KISS 98.5 FM and The WOLF 107.7FM & 104.7FM.

All the donated turkeys will directly benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.