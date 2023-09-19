News Feed

Trusted Nurse Staffing named Official Home Helmet Partner of the Sabres

BUF - TNS Partnership Still
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce Trusted Nurse Staffing, a company founded and operated in Buffalo, as the team’s Official Healthcare Staffing Partner and Official Home Helmet Partner beginning with the 2023-24 season.

The Trusted Nurse Staffing logo will be featured on both the blue and black helmets worn by Sabres players when they take the ice for games at KeyBank Center. The partnership was the product of an exhaustive search to find an appropriate brand to serve as the inaugural home helmet sponsor.

“The Buffalo Sabres uniform has become a symbol of shared memories and civic pride for so many in Western New York and Southern Ontario,” Sabres COO John Roth said. “We worked hard to identify a partner whose history and values align with what the Sabres logo represents.

“Trusted Nurse Staffing was founded here in Buffalo and has excelled for 15 years at helping people throughout the country with a team-first attitude that places its nurses in positions of success. Their history and unwavering commitment to our community make them the perfect partner to adorn the Sabres helmet.”

Introducing Trusted Nurse Staffing

Trusted Nurse Staffing was established in 2008 by CEO Martin Vidal and is located in the Hydraulics neighborhood of Buffalo, less than a mile from KeyBank Center. The company – which finds assignments for travel nurses and allied health professionals across the country – has been celebrated for its treatment of employees, including a selection by Buffalo Business First as the “Best Place to Work” among companies with 100 to 250 employees in 2023.

Trusted Nurse Staffing also took another step in its longstanding commitment to community endeavors in 2023 with the establishment of Trusted Gives, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting local initiatives such as education programs, food insecurity initiatives, and support for families in crisis.

The Sabres and Trusted Nurse Staffing will combine efforts on a to-be-announced community initiative as part of the partnership.

"We are honored to announce our designation as the Official Healthcare Staffing Partner for the Buffalo Sabres, marking an additional milestone as the inaugural company to adorn the home helmet,” Vidal said.

“Beyond the game, both our organizations are deeply rooted in shared core values—not just about teamwork and winning but doing business with integrity and making a positive impact in our community. Together, we're looking forward to creating some unforgettable moments for fans and the community."

Find more information on Trusted Nurse Staffing here.