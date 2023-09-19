Trusted Nurse Staffing named Official Home Helmet Partner of the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce Trusted Nurse Staffing, a company founded and operated in Buffalo, as the team’s Official Healthcare Staffing Partner and Official Home Helmet Partner beginning with the 2023-24 season.

The Trusted Nurse Staffing logo will be featured on both the blue and black helmets worn by Sabres players when they take the ice for games at KeyBank Center. The partnership was the product of an exhaustive search to find an appropriate brand to serve as the inaugural home helmet sponsor.

“The Buffalo Sabres uniform has become a symbol of shared memories and civic pride for so many in Western New York and Southern Ontario,” Sabres COO John Roth said. “We worked hard to identify a partner whose history and values align with what the Sabres logo represents.

“Trusted Nurse Staffing was founded here in Buffalo and has excelled for 15 years at helping people throughout the country with a team-first attitude that places its nurses in positions of success. Their history and unwavering commitment to our community make them the perfect partner to adorn the Sabres helmet.”