Sabres announce training camp roster update

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forwards Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Wednesday.

Additionally, the team has assigned forward Brett Murray to Rochester, pending waiver clearance.

The Sabres' training camp roster now sits at 30 players, consisting of 17 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Buffalo has two preseason games remaining, including Wednesday's contest in Columbus and the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The remaining training camp roster is as follows: