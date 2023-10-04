News Feed

Sabres announce training camp roster update

Buffalo has 2 preseason games remaining before next week's regular season opener.

buf_trainingcamprosterupdate_10042023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forwards Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Wednesday.

Additionally, the team has assigned forward Brett Murray to Rochester, pending waiver clearance. 

The Sabres' training camp roster now sits at 30 players, consisting of 17 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders. 

Buffalo has two preseason games remaining, including Wednesday's contest in Columbus and the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The remaining training camp roster is as follows:

Forwards (17)

9 Zach Benson

15 Brandon Biro

24 Dylan Cozens

28 Zemgus Girgensons

12 Jordan Greenway

17 Tyson Jost

19 Peyton Krebs

37 Casey Mittelstadt

21 Kyle Okposo

71 Victor Olofsson

77 JJ Peterka

22 Jack Quinn

13 Lukas Rousek

93 Matt Savoie

53 Jeff Skinner

72 Tage Thompson

89 Alex Tuch

Defensemen (10)

78 Jacob Bryson

38 Kale Clague

75 Connor Clifton

26 Rasmus Dahlin

6 Erik Johnson

33 Ryan Johnson

10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power

23 Mattias Samuelsson

61 Riley Stillman

Goaltenders (3)

31 Eric Comrie

27 Devon Levi

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen