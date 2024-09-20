Sabres assign Miedema, Leenders to junior clubs

The training camp roster now consists of 57 players.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Ethan Miedema to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL and goaltender Ryerson Leenders to the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL, the team announced Friday.

Buffalo’s training camp roster now consists of 57 players, including 31 forwards, 20 defensemen, and six goaltenders.

Miedema, a fourth-round draft pick in 2023, had 41 points (18+23) in 68 games last season for the Frontenacs. Leenders was drafted during the seventh round this past summer after leading the OHL with a .909 save percentage in 46 games for the Bulldogs last season.

The Sabres will hold their third day of practices on Friday ahead of their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

