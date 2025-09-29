Breaking down the Sabres' camp roster with 1 week remaining

The Sabres have 31 players remaining on their roster.

20250929 Web
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Throughout the past 12 days of training camp, a roster that began with 61 players has dwindled down to 31.

The deadline to submit 23-man rosters is Monday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. and the group has begun to take form with two preseason games remaining.

Here’s a look at each remaining player and how they’ve figured into the lineup so far.

Forwards

The Sabres have 18 forwards remaining on the roster – including Jordan Greenway, who has been out since the beginning of camp with an injury. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said it’s possible Greenway resumes practicing next week.

In the meantime, here’s a look at the lines we’ve most consistently since the start of camp along with the other forwards who are battling for ice time and roster spots.

Zach Benson – Josh Norris – Tage Thompson

The Sabres’ top trio has 10 points combined over two preseason games together including three-point performances from Thompson and Norris on Saturday.

They’ve spent 18:54 together at 5-on-5 and have generated 17 scoring chances. Norris has lived up to his two-way center calling card and is 18-for-25 in the faceoff dot. His ability to generate possession has allowed the line to find early offensive success.

“It's just nice to be out there with them and get some chemistry going,” Norris said on Sept. 19. “Obviously, they're both extremely skilled. Tommer's had a lot of success, and Benny looks great too. I think he's going to have a great year. Just kind of sneaky skilled and not even sneaky, he's just a really good player so I'm excited to keep going with those guys.”

Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod – Alex Tuch

The line got its first action together in the Sabres’ 5-2 preseason win over Detroit on Saturday when Tuch made his exhibition debut following an early-camp injury.

Each of the forwards has recorded at least one point in preseason action and are in line to be key contributors on special teams. It’s a line blended with shutdown ability and potent playmaking as the trio combined for 77 goals in 2024-25.

Tuch particularly embodies that two-way profile coming off a season in which he set the NHL record for blocked shots by a forward and receive Selke votes.

"I think he has a lot of characteristics from the number of pucks he can take away from people, the way he defends,” Ruff said on Sept. 19. “He's one of the top penalty killers on our team, and then at the back end of that, he's a guy that scored 37 goals. I thought his game really grew as the year went on, that he made a really conscious effort to be a real good two-way player and that's a growth we wanted to see."

Josh Doan – Jiri Kulich – Jack Quinn

Doan, Kulich and Quinn were pieced together for the preseason opener in Columbus and the young trio – all under 24-years-old – can be a significant offensive difference maker.

Kulich’s tweaked muscle has resulted in him missing the last two practices and two preseason games but Ruff said he will return to practice on Tuesday. He could rejoin Doan and Quinn, who each had a two-point performance on Sept. 25 against Detroit.

Doan, who was acquired from Utah this past summer, discussed his transition so far after scoring a goal and an assist in Detroit last Thursday.

“I’m still getting used, a little bit, to the structure,” Doan said. “Obviously it’s different when you come from a different team and everything’s completely different, so trying to find reads and the gray areas and kind of just working through that a little bit. But I think as the games have gone on I’ve felt a little bit more comfortable and playing with Quinny, he’s been a huge help with that. I think just day by day keep asking questions and watching video and finding a way in.”

Beck Malenstyn – Peyton Krebs – Justin Danforth

Malenstyn and Krebs have proven to be reliable plug-and-play pieces for Ruff after playing 76 and 81 games, respectively, last season.

Ruff called Krebs a “Swiss Army Knife” back on Sept. 22, which is a term that could apply to each member of this veteran line. Danforth has shown his value taking faceoffs on the right side of the ice, is a tenacious forward on the forecheck and effective at winning wall battles. Malenstyn can play both center and the wing.

"Tenacious, skate, on the puck, hard to play against,” Ruff said. "It's really kind of the model you need out of those guys."

Additional forwards: Tyson Kozak, Mason Geertsen, Josh Dunne, Noah Ostlund, Carson Meyer

Kozak was aligned with Malenstyn and Danforth in practice on Monday while Geertsen and Dunne rotated in. Kozak recorded an assist in the Sabres' preseason opener and played 21 games in the NHL last season.

Geertsen hasn’t played in the NHL since 2021-22 but reunited with Ruff in Buffalo after spending time with him in New Jersey. Ruff has praised Geertsen – who has 64 pro fights on his resume – for making his group a more difficult team to play against. This was evident in the opener against Columbus when Geertsen, Kozak and Dunne combined for 13 scoring chances.

Dunne has shown his physical presence with a fight in that game as well and has the ability to rally a group. Ostlund, a first-round pick in 2022, remains on the roster after playing in the first two preseason games which included a two-point night against Detroit.

Meyer has yet to play in a preseason game after signing a two-year, two-way contract with Buffalo in July. He’s played 41 NHL games since his debut in 2021-2022.

Defensemen

Mattias Samuelsson and Bowen Byram were notable absentees from practice on Monday. Ruff described Samuelsson as week to week but did not rule out the possibility of the defenseman returning at some point next week.

Byram, who is considered day to day, will skate by himself on Tuesday but will not play in Wednesday’s game against the Penguins.

Here’s the defensive pairings from Monday’s practice:

Rasmus Dahlin – Michael Kesselring

Dahlin has spent most of training camp paired with Byram, his partner for much of last season.

Kesselring spent Monday alongside the Sabres captain in Byram’s absence, offering a new look for Buffalo’s offseason acquisition. The 6-foot-5, right-shot defenseman played all 82 games last season and possesses the versatility to move up and down the defense corps.

Owen Power – Radim Mrtka

The Sabres gave Mrtka, amid an impressive first NHL camp, a look alongside Power on Monday. Power has typically skated with Kesselring through the preseason.

Mrtka scored his first preseason goal on Saturday and has two points through three games. While Mrtka could be returned to Seattle in the WHL or sent to Rochester, he’s left a strong impression on Ruff.

“With a couple guys being out, we’ve been able to take a longer look at him,” Ruff said. “When you see what he's done since the start of prospect camp to where we’re at now, he’s got his game in a pretty good place. You try to see where his game can be. Can he maintain a high energy level through practices and games? And so far he’s been able to handle it pretty well.”

Ryan Johnson – Conor Timmins

Ruff said Johnson is a gifted skater and that was evident on Saturday with his defensive effort against Detroit. The 24-year-old is looking to break through as a full-time NHL player after appearing in 44 games for Buffalo over the past two seasons.

Timmins, acquired from Pittsburgh this summer, is being counted as a puck-moving, defensive defenseman. The fact that he’s a right shot adds versatility to the Sabres’ defense corps, which was heavy on lefties last season.

“Watched a lot of film on him,” Ruff said. “I think he defends well, his gaps are good. So, we’re looking at just a mature player. Can be a real solid two-way player for us.”

Jacob Bryson – Vsevolod Komarov

Bryson has logged over 16 minutes of ice time in each of the two preseason games he’s played with a plus-1 over his 55 shifts.

Komarov was recalled on Monday but hasn’t played since the first preseason game, where he impressed Ruff. The 21-year-old blueliner, coming off an impressive rookie year in Rochester, could get an increased opportunity with the injuries to Byram and Samuelsson.

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alexandar Georgiev, Alex Lyon

Luukkonen has yet to play in a preseason game due to a late-offseason injury but has practiced with the team since last Thursday. He could play the final two preseason games against Pittsburgh if he’s “in a good spot,” according to Ruff.

Lyon has stopped 39 of 42 shots through his five preseason periods of action while Georgiev has converted on 51 of 56 save opportunities. It’s unclear if the Sabres will retain three goalies going into the season but Luukkonen’s status could dictate that.

“I’m not a fan of three really but sometimes you have to do it for sure,” Ruff said. “I think you see that with other teams too. In a situation where UPL is coming off an injury, there’s a chance that could happen for us.”

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Byram, Kulich, Samuelsson, Greenway updates

‘Freak of nature’ Alex Tuch impresses in preseason debut

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 2

Sabres announce continuation of KeyBank Center lease

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Camp Notebook | Kesselring a seamless fit on and off the ice

Amerks broadcaster Don Stevens to retire following 2025-26 season

Doan flashes power-play ability with goal and assist in loss to Detroit

At the Horn | Red Wings 5 - Sabres 2

Camp Notebook | Luukkonen returns with sights set on Sabres’ opener

Sabres at Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Home Opener presented by KeyBank to include Blue and Gold Carpet, Party in the Plaza

‘Defensively, we were menaces’ | Sabres playing to enhanced defensive identity through 2 preseason games

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Camp Notebook | With his coach’s support, Geertsen eyes NHL return

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Hunting NHL opportunities, Georgiev and Dunne spark Sabres in Columbus

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blue Jackets 0