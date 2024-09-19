Day 2 Notebook | Cozens talks all-situations role, Malenstyn reflects on trade

Lindy Ruff has high expectations when it comes to the role Dylan Cozens will play for the Buffalo Sabres – and not just on offense.

“I think he can just be a complete player,” Ruff said Thursday, during the second day of training camp at KeyBank Center.

“He's got everything. He's got size. He's got a great shot. I watched a lot of the goals he scored last year. I think the ceiling is high for him when it comes to offense and defense. He's got the tools to get himself in the right place to score. And he's got great tools to help defend.”

Kevyn Adams had a similar message when he spoke to Cozens during the offseason.

“I said to Dylan, when you look at Stanley Cup teams, man, you need guys like him,” Adams recalled.

Ruff, Adams, and Cozens are aligned in their vision for the 23-year-old, who enters this season intent on continuing his path as an all-situations centerman.

It’s a track Cozens has been on since he entered the NHL as a 19-year-old in 2020. Late in that season, he was tasked for the first time with defending top opposing centers, including multiple assignments against Sidney Crosby. He’s been a power-play regular, a 30-goal scorer in 2022-23, and last season became one of the team’s most frequent penalty killers.

The next step, he said, is putting it all together.

“I just want to be trusted in all situations,” Cozens said. “A guy that’s relied on defensively and offensively. I think that I have that and now it’s just about using that. I’m really excited to get going here and establish myself as the player I know I can be.”