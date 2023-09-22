Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader

During the free-agency process, Johnson felt Buffalo was the best fit for him due to the direction the team was headed in and the talent he saw general manager Kevyn Adams secure under long-term contracts. Although his deal is only for one year, Johnson hopes he can be here even longer to help the team achieve its goal of bringing home the Stanley Cup.

“When you just look at the talent up and down the lineup, this team is set up for success for many, many years,” Johnson said. “So, it was exciting from my standpoint to come here and be part of it.

“You want to be on a good team, and you want to be on a team that's going to be good for a long time. And I think whether I'm here this year, another year or whatever, I just wanted to be a part of it because I think they can do something special, and I can help them be a part of it.”

Entering his 17th NHL season, Johnson knows a thing or two about winning and staying in shape. The Bloomington, Minn., native has enjoyed sharing the lessons he’s learned over the course of his career, making his impact and presence known in a short period of time.

The 35-year-old’s advice on rest and recovery even encouraged Rasmus Dahlin to buy a sauna, after hearing about Johnson’s “sauna club” in Denver.

“I’ve been telling those guys that to have a long, successful career, it’s as much about what you do off the ice to get yourself ready to go on the ice,” Johnson said. “I’ve just been telling these guys what it takes, and they’ve been asking questions and I’ve been answering them.”

Johnson hopes to help his young teammates learn good habits, just as he did when he was younger from looking up to veteran players. He feels as if it’s a part of his responsibility to spread his knowledge and experience after winning the Cup as a member of the Avalanche in 2022.

“He’s won a Cup. … He’s played on teams that have really struggled and he’s played on unbelievable hockey teams,” Sabres forward Alex Tuch said. “I think we’re all going to learn a lot from him. I’m going to try to learn as much as I can from him.”

