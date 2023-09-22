Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader

Since moving to Buffalo just over two weeks ago, Erik Johnson has spent time getting to know his new city and teammates. After spending the previous 13 seasons in Colorado, Johnson has leaned on a familiar face – Sabres captain Kyle Okposo – to help him get adjusted to his new routine.
While the defenseman has asked many questions to his childhood teammate and college roommate, the Sabres’ young roster has taken advantage of having another veteran in town, asking Johnson for advice and listening to stories about his experiences in the league. It has served as a preview of what’s to come this season, with the team expected to take great strides under the leadership of Okposo and Johnson.
“He's a great guy and really helping me so far, and you can tell how much influence he has here on these younger guys,” Johnson said about Okposo. “Hopefully, we can be a good tandem for these guys.
“He's a great dude. I'm just happy to be able to play with him again. Hopefully, it can come full circle and we can win a Cup together. That would be super cool. Definitely one of our goals.”