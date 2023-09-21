Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying

In his time as general manager, Kevyn Adams has prioritized building for sustainable success. Over the past two years, he has solidified a strong, young core with several long-term contracts, including deals with Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson.
With the growing expectation of a Stanley Cup in Buffalo, Adams is focused on adding two more players to that list this season: Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.
“I mean, these guys are both elite, young defensemen in the league,” Adams said prior to the group’s first practice at training camp. “…They're both, to me, critically important pieces of the puzzle moving forward.”