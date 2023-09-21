Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying

Dahlin and Power both proved their value last season while averaging over 23 minutes of ice time per game and logging minutes in all situations.

Dahlin, 23, had a career year after recording 73 points (15+58) in 78 contests, which ranked fifth among NHL defensemen. Power was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top rookie.

While Adams works out a deal and makes sure all parties involved are satisfied, he remains optimistic about the way things are going, adding that talks with both defensemen's representatives have been intensifying in the past week and as recently as last night.

“They’ve clearly indicated to me and to us that this is where they want to be, and they believe in this team, and they believe in the direction we’re headed,” Adams said. “So, throughout the summer, I’ve had what I would characterize as very positive conversations, productive conversations.

“The biggest thing for me is I want them to be focused on this season. I want our team to be focused, so we’re going to keep working at it here and see where we can go.”

Dahlin said he's been focusing on the one thing that he can control and that’s getting ready for the season ahead. With a year left on his contract before hitting restricted free agency, the blueliner is focused on making sure his body and mind are ready to go.