Disallowed goals, costly puck decisions lead to loss vs. Leafs

Bobby McMann opened the scoring for Toronto on an odd-man rush just 1:29 into the contest. Less than two minutes later, the high-sticking call against Zucker amounted to a two-goal swing in the Maple Leafs’ favor.

Zucker’s stick had caught Chris Tanev as he skated through the Toronto zone, but the play was not whistled dead and the Sabres maintained possession. Six seconds later, Zucker delivered a pass to Alex Tuch for what was initially celebrated as the game-tying goal.

Officials convened and disallowed the goal, ruling that the linesman on the ice had witnessed a double-minor penalty against Zucker. Auston Matthews scored with 30 seconds remaining on the ensuing four-minute power play.

Instead of a 1-1 tie, the Sabres found themselves trailing 2-0 less than seven minutes into the game.

Zucker said he did not receive an explanation as to why the penalty was called after play had continued. Rule 32.4 in the NHL rulebook states that linespersons can report to referees upon the completion of a play for certain infractions including major penalties, match penalties, and misconduct penalties, but continues as follows:

“The Linesperson must stop play immediately and report to the Referees when it is apparent that an injury has resulted from a high-stick that has gone undetected by the Referees and requires the assessment of a double-minor penalty.”

“I’ve never seen that before, to be honest,” Zucker said. “Yeah, I don’t know what else to say. It’s something I’ve never seen happen.”

The penalty undid what had been a timely response from Buffalo’s veteran top line.

“We bounced right back, that line goes out and scores the would’ve been the tying goal, it goes the other way, a double minor,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’ve almost got the penalty killed and we had three failed clears. Again, you know when you don’t get it down the ice it’s going to kill you.”