Disallowed goals, costly puck decisions lead to loss vs. Leafs

A pair of disallowed goals and costly puck decisions proved to be the difference as the Buffalo Sabres’ comeback effort fell short in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Friday.
The Sabres had goals taken off the board in the first and third periods. The first, which would have tied the score at 1-1, was disallowed due to a double-minor penalty against Jason Zucker for high-sticking. The other, scored from the point by Owen Power, would have cut the deficit to 5-4 with 3:27 remaining. That one was overturned following a successful challenge for goaltender interference.
Instead, William Nylander scored into an empty net to cap a three-point performance and end the Sabres’ comeback bid during the final minute. The loss extended the Sabres’ winless streak to 12 games at 0-9-3.
“That's where we're at right now,” said Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin, who returned to the lineup after missing seven games with an injury. “We score five, but two get disallowed. But we can't hang our heads. We did this to ourselves. We’ve got to work.”