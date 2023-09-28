News Feed

'It's very special' | Sabres embracing small-town feel of Kraft Hockeyville preseason game
Sabres defeat Bruins 4-1 in preseason home opener
Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener
Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener
Camp Notebook | Sabres brace for stretch of 4 games in 5 nights
‘It’s what you dream of’ | Benson tallies goal in 1st NHL preseason game
Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington
Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener
'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City
Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage
Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs
Sabres announce roster for preseason opener in Washington
Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader
How to watch the Sabres' 2023 preseason games
'Pressure as privilege' | Sabres embracing expectations entering 2023-24  
Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying
Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury
Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender

Sabres fall short against Maple Leafs in Kraft Hockeyville game

Davies, Jokiharju score in 5-2 loss at Joe Thornton Community Centre.

buf_dylancozens_hockeyville_09272023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Conor Timmins recorded two goals and two assists for Toronto as the Buffalo Sabres fell short to the Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday at Joe Thornton Community Centre in West Lorne’s Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Defensemen Jeremy Davies and Henri Jokiharju scored for Buffalo while Lukas Rousek, Dylan Cozens, and Victor Olofsson each picked up helpers in the loss.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves in his two periods of action and Michael Houser posted nine saves in the third. The Sabres’ penalty kill was 3-for-4 on the night.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

Despite being outshot 14-4 in the opening period, the Sabres and Maple Leafs went into the locker room tied 1-1.  

Timmins struck first for the Leafs after taking a shot from the point that appeared to deflect in front of the net and over Luukkonen’s blocker.

The Sabres had an answer as Olofsson intercepted a Leafs clear attempt at the blue line to keep the puck in the Toronto zone. Cozens dropped a pass to Davies, who went top shelf over Jones with 7:22 remaining.

PERIOD 2

The Sabres successfully killed off their second penalty of the night early in the period, but the group was unable to find the back of the net on a power play of its own.

After a Buffalo turnover on the power play, Matthew Knies snuck past Owen Power and passed it off to Sam Lafferty, beating Luukkonen for a shorthanded goal.

As the Toronto penalty expired, Timmins sent the puck down ice to Domi as he came out of the box on a breakaway and slipped one by Luukkonen with 5:54 left to put the Leafs up 3-1.

Jokiharju took a wrist shot from the point and knocked it off the post and in to bring the Sabres within one with 3:19 remaining.

PERIOD 3

Kyle Clifford added to the Leafs’ lead 2:18 into the final frame, assisted by Timmins.

Timmins closed out his night with a late power-play goal with 36 seconds left.

Up next

The Sabres travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins for their fourth preseason game on Thursday.

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.