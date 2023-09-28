Sabres fall short against Maple Leafs in Kraft Hockeyville game

Conor Timmins recorded two goals and two assists for Toronto as the Buffalo Sabres fell short to the Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday at Joe Thornton Community Centre in West Lorne’s Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Defensemen Jeremy Davies and Henri Jokiharju scored for Buffalo while Lukas Rousek, Dylan Cozens, and Victor Olofsson each picked up helpers in the loss.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves in his two periods of action and Michael Houser posted nine saves in the third. The Sabres’ penalty kill was 3-for-4 on the night.