Practice Report | Cozens moves to wing as Sabres tweak forward lines

Notes from Thursday's practice at KeyBank Center.

20241031 Practice
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff tweaked the Buffalo Sabres’ forward lines for practice at KeyBank Center on Thursday, including a switch for Dylan Cozens from center to the wing.

Cozens skated on the right wing alongside Ryan McLeod and Jordan Greenway. Jack Quinn – who had previously been playing with Cozens as his centerman – joined a line with Peyton Krebs and Jason Zucker.

Ruff said he made the moves in an effort to ignite offense for both Cozens and Quinn, who have combined for one goal and four assists through the first 10 games of the season.

“I’m trying to free [Cozens] up to get him a few more opportunities,” Ruff said. “You get him with a left-handed centerman that can get him the puck and possibly use his speed. We’re trying to get both him and Jack a little bit of a different look and see if it works and get us a little more offense and get both of those guys going.”

Cozens leads the Sabres with 32 shots this season and is tied for second on the team with 12 high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick, but has not yet been able to capitalize for his first goal of the season.

“It’s definitely tough at times, but you just have to live in the present and not dwell on what’s happened,” Cozens said. “Worry about the next shift and the next chance. Get myself ready to go for each and every shift and each and every game. Just try to get better every day.”

Cozens has enjoyed success on the wing before, having played the position when he scored a tournament-high nine goals for Canada at the IIHF World Championship last May. He will have a pair of veterans supporting him in McLeod and Greenway, who have experienced their own share of success to start the season. The Sabres have outscored opponents 7-4 with McLeod and Greenway sharing the ice at 5-on-5.

“He’s played there (on the wing), and he's played well and he scored a lot of goals over there,” Ruff said. “So, I don't think it's a gamble. I think he's been comfortable playing over there and if it frees him up a little bit, then it's better for us.”

Quinn earned his first goal of the season on an empty-netter that traveled the length of the ice to seal Buffalo’s win over Detroit last Saturday. Ruff said he believes Krebs’ faceoff ability and forechecking combined with Zucker’s playmaking could result in more chances for Quinn.

“I think Peyton has played really hard,” Ruff said. “He’s been good on the faceoff circle, so I think that automatically we’ll have the puck a little bit more,” Ruff said. “I think [Zucker] has been really good at finding people and creating plays, and I think Jack needs to get the puck on his stick more. So, we’re in that search to try to get even better.”

Here’s more from Thursday’s practice.

Thursday's practice lines

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
12 Jordan Greenway71 Ryan McLeod24 Dylan Cozens
17 Jason Zucker19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn
29 Beck Malenstyn / 20 Jiri Kulich19 Peyton Krebs 81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin10 Henri Jokiharju1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Bowen Byram25 Owen Power27 Devon Levi
23 Mattias Samuelsson75 Connor Clifton 
78 Jacob Bryson 8 Dennis Gilbert 
 
 
 

News and notes

1. Zach Benson was absent from practice but returned to the ice earlier but skated on his own Thursday morning, Ruff said. Benson has been out since Oct. 19 with a lower-body injury.

“He had a good day today, skated this morning,” Ruff said. “His first real hard day back on the ice. So, encouraged he can probably join us soon.”

2. The Sabres were joined by a special guest at practice in 26-year-old Jack Langdon, who watched the skate and met the players as they came off the ice. Langdon, a two-time cancer survivor, will serve as the guest of honor on Friday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Learn more about Langdong and Hockey Fights Cancer Night here and take a look at pictures from his visit in the gallery below.

Up next

The Sabres host the New York Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, with all fans in attendance receiving a commemorative scarf. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

