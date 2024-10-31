Practice Report | Cozens moves to wing as Sabres tweak forward lines

Lindy Ruff tweaked the Buffalo Sabres’ forward lines for practice at KeyBank Center on Thursday, including a switch for Dylan Cozens from center to the wing.

Cozens skated on the right wing alongside Ryan McLeod and Jordan Greenway. Jack Quinn – who had previously been playing with Cozens as his centerman – joined a line with Peyton Krebs and Jason Zucker.

Ruff said he made the moves in an effort to ignite offense for both Cozens and Quinn, who have combined for one goal and four assists through the first 10 games of the season.

“I’m trying to free [Cozens] up to get him a few more opportunities,” Ruff said. “You get him with a left-handed centerman that can get him the puck and possibly use his speed. We’re trying to get both him and Jack a little bit of a different look and see if it works and get us a little more offense and get both of those guys going.”

Cozens leads the Sabres with 32 shots this season and is tied for second on the team with 12 high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick, but has not yet been able to capitalize for his first goal of the season.

“It’s definitely tough at times, but you just have to live in the present and not dwell on what’s happened,” Cozens said. “Worry about the next shift and the next chance. Get myself ready to go for each and every shift and each and every game. Just try to get better every day.”

Cozens has enjoyed success on the wing before, having played the position when he scored a tournament-high nine goals for Canada at the IIHF World Championship last May. He will have a pair of veterans supporting him in McLeod and Greenway, who have experienced their own share of success to start the season. The Sabres have outscored opponents 7-4 with McLeod and Greenway sharing the ice at 5-on-5.

“He’s played there (on the wing), and he's played well and he scored a lot of goals over there,” Ruff said. “So, I don't think it's a gamble. I think he's been comfortable playing over there and if it frees him up a little bit, then it's better for us.”

Quinn earned his first goal of the season on an empty-netter that traveled the length of the ice to seal Buffalo’s win over Detroit last Saturday. Ruff said he believes Krebs’ faceoff ability and forechecking combined with Zucker’s playmaking could result in more chances for Quinn.

“I think Peyton has played really hard,” Ruff said. “He’s been good on the faceoff circle, so I think that automatically we’ll have the puck a little bit more,” Ruff said. “I think [Zucker] has been really good at finding people and creating plays, and I think Jack needs to get the puck on his stick more. So, we’re in that search to try to get even better.”

Here’s more from Thursday’s practice.