At the Horn | Panthers 5 - Sabres 2

Buffalo's three-game win streak comes to an end against Florida.

52
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Monday night at KeyBank Center, snapping the team's three-game win streak.

Jason Zucker and Rasmus Dahlin scored goals for Buffalo while Owen Power, Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka each had an assist. Thompson's assist extended his point streak to seven games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his seventh start of the season and stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Jesper Boqvist, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves on 28 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Florida scored twice in 57 seconds to a carry a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

Boqvist opened the scoring with a shot on the rush at the 11:01 mark. The Panthers drew a penalty on the following shift and Barkov delivered a no-look, backhand pass from the end boards to set up Reinhart's goal on the ensuing power play.

Second Period

The Sabres bounced back with two goals to even the game before Florida went back on top.

After a high sticking penalty on the Panthers, Buffalo went on the power play. Thompson won the ensuing faceoff, received a return pass from Peterka, and took a shot that was deflected in out of mid-air by Zucker for the Sabres' second power-play goal in the last two games.

Nearly two minutes later, Dahlin received a pass at the blue line, skated into the slot and shoveled the puck past Bobrovsky’s pad for Buffalo’s second goal.

Florida answered with 3:16 left in the period after Tkachuk’s shot deflected off Luukkonen’s pad to Verhaeghe for a tap-in, leaving Buffalo with a one-goal deficit heading into the final frame.

Jason Zucker scores on the power play

Rasmus Dahlin ties the game at 2-2

Third Period

Two goals in the third period iced the game for Florida.

Sam Bennett scored the Florida's second power play goal of the game at the 5:25 mark and just more than a minute later, Aleksander Barkov made it 5-2 Panthers.

GAME PHOTOS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Panthers 5 - Sabres 2

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Rasmus Dahlin speaks to the media

Jason Zucker speaks to the media

UP NEXT

Buffalo starts the month of November with a matchup against the New York Islanders on Friday night at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available **here**. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR550.

News Feed

Defensive miscues, penalties prove costly in loss to Panthers

Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Strbak, Geary showed defensive chemistry during series with Canisius

Ray to be inducted into Sabres Hall of Fame during pregame ceremony on Jan. 31

Injuries and transactions | Aube-Kubel returns in loss to Panthers

Practice Report | News and notes from Sunday's skate

Thompson extends point streak to 6 games, leads Sabres to 3rd straight win

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 3

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup news, and storylines

Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

Prospects Report | Geary, Strbak to play Canisius at LECOM Harborcenter

Practice report | News and notes from Wednesday's skate at KeyBank Center

Rasmus Dahlin launches foundation to support children in need in Western New York

Sabres continue to build toward identity with win over Stars

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Stars 2

Sabres vs. Stars | How to watch, lineup news, and storylines

Practice Report | Kulich impressing to open season

Trick-or-treating, black-and-red giveaway among festivities planned for Hockey Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26