At the Horn | Panthers 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Monday night at KeyBank Center, snapping the team's three-game win streak.

Jason Zucker and Rasmus Dahlin scored goals for Buffalo while Owen Power, Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka each had an assist. Thompson's assist extended his point streak to seven games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his seventh start of the season and stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Jesper Boqvist, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves on 28 shots.