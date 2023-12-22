At the Horn | Sabres 9 - Maple Leafs 3

Jordan Greenway and Jeff Skinner both returned from injuries and scored during the first period for the Buffalo Sabres, who added five unanswered goals during the second and third periods to win 9-3 over the Toronto Maple Leafs inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The Sabres received goals from seven different scorers: Greenway, Owen Power, Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo, and Jack Quinn.

Alex Tuch (0+4), Thompson (1+2), Skinner (2+1), Okposo (2+0), Connor Clifton (0+2), and Zach Benson (0+2) all had multi-point outings.

Devon Levi made 25 saves to earn the win.

The Sabres, coming off a 9-4 loss to Columbus at home on Tuesday, scored a season-high three goals during the first period. The Maple Leafs scored shorthanded to cut their deficit to 4-3 at the 5:42 mark of the second period, after which the Sabres ran away with five unanswered.

The win was Buffalo’s second in as many tries against Toronto this season. The rivals have two meetings remaining this season, the next of which will be played in Toronto on March 6.