At the Horn | Maple Leafs 6 - Sabres 3

For the Buffalo Sabres, a second matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs in six days ended in familiar fashion.

A 6-3 loss Friday at KeyBank Center, in which two Sabres goals were overturned, extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 12 games (0-9-3).

Owen Power, JJ Peterka and Mattias Samuelsson each tallied a goal and an assist. Peterka now has five points in his last three games, while Samuelsson achieved his second-career multi-point performance.

Rasmus Dahlin returned to the lineup after missing seven games due to back spasms; the Sabres captain played 27:33, including 3:01 on the power play.

Sabres forward Sam Lafferty returned after a nine-game absence of his own and played 8:16.

Max Domi (1+1), Mitch Marner (0+2), Bobby McMann (1+1), William Nylander (1+2), John Tavares (0+2) and Nicholas Robertson (1+1) each logged multi-point performances for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews and Max Pacioretty added a goal apiece.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped eight of 12 shots before being pulled from the net; James Reimer entered and saved 14 of 15.

Toronto’s Matt Murray made 25 saves on 28 shots in his first NHL action since April 2, 2023.

Here’s more from the loss.