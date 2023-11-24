Sabres partner with Azuna to offer ‘Top Shelf’ odor eliminator & air freshener

News Feed

buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins how to watch preview november 24

Game Night | Sabres vs. Penguins
buffalo sabres at washington capitals postgame report game recap zach benson first nhl goal jj peterka dylan cozens goals sabres fall in overtime

Benson scores 1st NHL goal in OT loss to Capitals
buffalo sabres at washington capitals at the horn quick recap november 22 2023 highlights 

At the Horn | Capitals 4 – Sabres 3 (OT)
buffalo sabres washington capitals preview lineup jack quinn injury update

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Capitals
buffalo sabres at washington capitals november 22 2023 how to watch players to watch up next

Game Night | Sabres at Capitals
buffalo sabres practice updates november 21 jordan greenway penalty kill

Greenway ranks among NHL's best in shorthanded situations
buffalo sabres prospects pipeline jake richard transitioning well to college hockey at university of connecticut

Prospects Pipeline |  Richard transitioning well to college hockey at UConn
buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines november 20 2023 three game week on the road again content catch up

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 3-game road trip Wednesday in Washington
buffalo sabres at chicago blackhawks postgame report november 19 2023 erik johnson game winning goal rasmus dahlin one goal and two assists in win

'Special player' | Dahlin leads Sabres to win in Chicago with 3-point outing
buffalo sabres at chicago blackhawks at the horn recap november 19 2023 rasmus dahlin goal zach benson assist highlights

At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Blackhawks 2
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks preview lineup henri jokiharju 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
buffalo sabres game night at chicago blackhawks november 19 2023 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Blackhawks
buffalo sabres practice updates henri jokiharju peyton krebs november 18

Sabres look to build on intensity from 3rd period in Winnipeg
buffalo sabres at winnipeg jets postgame report november 17 2023 alex tuch jj peterka don granato

Sabres' comeback effort falls short in loss to Jets
buffalo sabres at winnipeg jets at the horn recap november 17 2023 alex tuch scores in return jj peterka highlights

At the Horn | Jets 3 – Sabres 2 
buffalo sabres lukas rousek transaction rochester americans

Sabres assign Rousek to Amerks
buffalo sabres winnipeg jets game preview eric comrie zach benson alex tuch lineup november 17 2023

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Jets
buffalo sabres game night at winnipeg jets november 17 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres at Jets

Sabres partner with Azuna to offer ‘Top Shelf’ odor eliminator & air freshener

New cocoa-based, mint-laced scent is available now with special Sabres fan pricing.

Azuna Graphic
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Give your senses a treat with Azuna’s newest odor eliminator and air freshener scent, Top Shelf (with a hint of Momma’s cookies). The cocoa-based, mint-laced scent was created to celebrate the Buffalo Sabres’ official partnership with Azuna and is available now with special Sabres fan pricing.

Receive 20% off your order with discount code SHELF20 at https://azunafresh.com/collections/top-shelf

Treat your home without the guilt as Top Shelf works to neutralize the bacteria, mold, and mildew that cause odors, leaving fresher, cleaner air. Azuna is manufactured, distributed and headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., ensuring that the scent will come with a hometown advantage.

About Azuna

Azuna is plant-based with natural active ingredients and is biodegradable, phthalate-free, vegan & cruelty-free, as well as kid and pet friendly. Azuna's simple, clean formula eliminates the need for other products with harsh chemicals like air freshener sprays and plug-ins - helping to clear the air of organic sources of odor and the chemicals contained in many other commercial products.

Visit AzunaFresh.com to learn more.