Audie: From Sabres team dog to ‘lifesaving’ service animal

Audie, the Buffalo Sabres team dog from the 2024-25 season, is now settling into a new home and a far greater purpose.
On Aug. 18, Audie graduated the Pawsitive for Heroes program and entered the service of Marine Corps veteran Chad DuFrane. The program funds service dog training – including the past three Sabres team dogs – and pairs the animals with veterans in need.
The training is conducted at local correctional facilities, providing inmates, including incarcerated veterans, with a skill they can utilize upon their release.
In Audie’s case, training at Niagara County Correctional Facility, plus interacting with fans at KeyBank Center last season, prepared the Great Dane for life as a service dog.
DuFrane, 24, was raised by his grandparents in nearby Lancaster, N.Y., and he joined the Marine Corps at age 18. His battalion, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, was deployed to Afghanistan for a couple weeks ending in August 2021. On the 26th of that month, days before the United States withdrew its final troops from the country, suicide bombings at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport killed 13 American servicemembers.
“It was my company that had lost the majority of people, so, that's just what I deal with on pretty much a daily basis,” he said. “It was really significant to receive [Audie] this month, because August 26 is the anniversary of the bombing in Afghanistan. So, it was really, really special to receive her this month.”
DuFrane completed his four years of service in July 2023. Soon after, upon arriving for an appointment at the VA and encountering a fellow veteran with a service dog, he learned of WNYHeroes, for which the Sabres are a sponsor.
WNYHeroes, per its mission statement, aims “to provide veterans, members of the armed services, and the widows and children of deceased veterans with access to essential services, financial assistance and resources that support their lives and sustain their dignity.”
One such service is Pawsitive for Heroes. Its interview process, facilitated by WNYHeroes co-founder – and a veteran himself – Chris Kreiger, deemed DuFrane a strong fit.