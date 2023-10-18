News Feed

Cozens scores in OT to clinch Sabres' 1st win of new season

Buffalo holds Tampa Bay to 23 shots in 3-2 win.

buf_gamerecap_dylancozens_10172023
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Don Granato sensed confidence from his players following their loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, both in the immediate aftermath of the game and in how they carried themselves during practice on Monday amid an 0-2 start to the season. 

He still felt that confidence as regulation turned to overtime inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday. The Sabres had led the majority of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning but allowed the tying goal to Brandon Hagel with seven seconds remaining.

“I didn't feel any need to give them a message,” Granato said. “I loved where they were at and just felt confident that they were going to get the job done.”

Granato's intuition was vindicated. The Sabres controlled the 3-on-3 overtime until Dylan Cozens buried a shot off the post to clinch a 3-2 victory, their first of the young season.

“Those are the type of games we need to win,” Cozens said. “Low-scoring, gritty games and games where we just find a way.”

Sabres beat Lightning in overtime

The Sabres opened the season with losses against defensively minded opponents in the New York Rangers and Islanders, both of whom ranked among the top-five teams in the NHL in preventing goals last season.

It was the Sabres who asserted themselves defensively against the Lightning, who entered the night averaging 3.67 goals per game. Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner both scored during the first period, allowing Buffalo to play with the lead for the first time this season.

The Sabres held the Lightning to just 23 shots. Devon Levi, who started in goal for the third straight game, pointed out afterward how nearly seven minutes had ticked off the clock before he made his first save of the second period.

“The boys locked it down,” Levi said. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. I’ve got to play for them now.’ It was a great feeling. It felt like everyone was playing for each other and everyone kind of dialed in. It was great.”

The Sabres went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, buoyed by heavy shorthanded minutes from Erik Johnson (4:52), Jordan Greenway (4:22), Mattias Samuelsson (4:12), and Tage Thompson (3:28). 

“Every seam pass they made I think the middle guy was there to pick it off,” Levi said. “So, lots of clears today, not a lot of zone time. The killers made my job easy tonight.”

Bufflao ranked third in the league in goals scored last season, the product of a multi-year focus on growing their offensive game. The Sabres showed their ability to win high-scoring games against offensive teams on the strength of their speed and talent.

Their emphasis entering this season has been on being able to win any way necessary, including a lockdown defensive game against one of the NHL’s top offensive teams.

“We’re in a process here and we’re trying to get better in the D-zone as (with) everything else here,” Girgensons said. “There’s still a lot of things to improve but I did like the effort.”

Here’s more from the Sabres’ first win of the season.

1. Samuelsson left the game following the opening shift of the third period and did not return due to an upper-body injury.

“I would expect that he should feel better tomorrow, but we'll see,” Granato said. “But it doesn't seem like it'll be much more than day to day.”

2. Tyson Jost made his season debut, entering the lineup in place of Victor Olofsson and centering a line with Girgensons and Kyle Okposo. It was an entry pass from Jost that set up Girgensons’ goal, a wrist shot from the left side of the net to open the scoring 8:57 into the contest.

Zemgus Girgensons opens the scoring

3. Girgensons fought Lightning forward Austin Watson after Watson hit Jost during the first period. The Sabres’ alternate captain was awarded the sword in the dressing room as player of the game:

Don Granato speaks to the team after the win

4. Owen Power delivered a high-to-low pass through traffic to set up Skinner at the back door with 4:32 remaining in the first period. The assist was Power’s second of the season.

Jeff Skinner makes it 2-0 against the Lightning.

5. The Sabres held a 19-11 advantage in shot attempts and outscored the Lightning 1-0 with the top line of Skinner, Thompson, and Alex Tuch on the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Skinner and Thompson led the team with five shots apiece.

6. Skinner’s first goal of the season meant the debut of his new goal song: “Breaking Free” from High School Musical. We hope you enjoyed it as much as this fan.

Up next

The homestand continues Thursday against the Calgary Flames. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.