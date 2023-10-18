Cozens scores in OT to clinch Sabres' 1st win of new season

The Sabres opened the season with losses against defensively minded opponents in the New York Rangers and Islanders, both of whom ranked among the top-five teams in the NHL in preventing goals last season.

It was the Sabres who asserted themselves defensively against the Lightning, who entered the night averaging 3.67 goals per game. Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner both scored during the first period, allowing Buffalo to play with the lead for the first time this season.

The Sabres held the Lightning to just 23 shots. Devon Levi, who started in goal for the third straight game, pointed out afterward how nearly seven minutes had ticked off the clock before he made his first save of the second period.

“The boys locked it down,” Levi said. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. I’ve got to play for them now.’ It was a great feeling. It felt like everyone was playing for each other and everyone kind of dialed in. It was great.”

The Sabres went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, buoyed by heavy shorthanded minutes from Erik Johnson (4:52), Jordan Greenway (4:22), Mattias Samuelsson (4:12), and Tage Thompson (3:28).

“Every seam pass they made I think the middle guy was there to pick it off,” Levi said. “So, lots of clears today, not a lot of zone time. The killers made my job easy tonight.”

Bufflao ranked third in the league in goals scored last season, the product of a multi-year focus on growing their offensive game. The Sabres showed their ability to win high-scoring games against offensive teams on the strength of their speed and talent.

Their emphasis entering this season has been on being able to win any way necessary, including a lockdown defensive game against one of the NHL’s top offensive teams.

“We’re in a process here and we’re trying to get better in the D-zone as (with) everything else here,” Girgensons said. “There’s still a lot of things to improve but I did like the effort.”

Here’s more from the Sabres’ first win of the season.