Sabres play 'mature game,' defeat Blues for 3rd straight victory

ST. LOUIS – Jason Zucker felt the Buffalo Sabres were not at their best on Sunday – and that was a good thing, given the result.

The Sabres played a patient, structured defensive game to weather pushes from the St. Louis Blues and bookended it with opportunistic special teams to win 4-2 at Enterprise Center, their third straight victory.

The manner in which they won – outshot 37-16 but victorious nonetheless – was a testament to strides made since their 13-game winless streak ended six days ago.

“I think the poise was good,” Zucker said. “I think a couple weeks ago, that would have been a really tough loss for us. We learned from it and (we’re) kind of finding what we call a ‘B-game.’ We definitely didn’t have our best, and I thought that was a good sign for us.”

The Sabres built a 2-0 lead on early goals from Peyton Krebs and Tage Thompson, but the Blues – who were 8-4-3 in their previous 15 games – responded with an active forecheck to apply pressure in the Buffalo zone.

St. Louis chipped away at the deficit with a first-period goal from Brayden Schenn, then tied the game when Nathan Walker buried a rebound at 5:56 of the third period.

Rather than let the moment compound into further adversity, the Sabres stuck to their plan until a strong shift from the line of Beck Malenstyn, Ryan McLeod, and Sam Lafferty resulted in a cross-checking penalty against the Blues. Zucker scored the winning goal on the ensuing power-play.

“We bent, but we didn’t break, and we held tough in our own end,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

Despite lopsided advantages in shots and shot attempts (50-19) at 5-on-5, the Blues managed just seven high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Sabres stayed tight in their own zone, kept the Blues to the outside, and cleared lanes of vision for goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who was strong as the last line of defense in a 35-save performance.

Patient play with the puck, meanwhile, limited rush chances against.

“Just playing simple, detailed hockey,” Thompson said. “Kind of a boring game to play, but you’ve got to do that when you’re not feeling your best. I thought that was just a mature game all-around from us. Obviously, it wasn’t our A-game, but we found a way to get it done against a really good team.”

A successful night on special teams was a key ingredient to the win. Along with power-play goals from Thompson and Zucker, the Sabres were a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Mattias Samuelsson led the way with 5:30 in shorthanded ice time while Bowen Byram skated 4:06 shorthanded and had four blocked shots.

“You have to win games in different ways,” Ruff said. “Our special teams won us a game, that’s something we’ve been dying to see all year.”

Here’s more from the victory in St. Louis.