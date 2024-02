3. Benny and the jets

The Sabres held a 25-5 edge in shot attempts with the trio of Zach Benson, Dylan Cozens, and JJ Peterka on the ice at 5-on-5 against the Stars on Tuesday.

The trio remained intact for practices on Thursday and Friday and will play together against the Blues.

“I think Benny – he’s smart,” Cozens said. “He gets to the right places and he’s great at getting pucks back and working down low and finding me and JJ. JJ always loves being open and getting into scoring spots and Benny’s good at finding him. So, I’m excited to play with this line for a bit.”

