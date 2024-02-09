Cozens, Benson, and Peterka look to continue playing with confidence as a line

News and notes from Friday's practice at KeyBank Center.

buf_practicereport_02092024
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres forwards Dylan Cozens, Zach Benson, and JJ Peterka skated on a line together during Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center, which marked their third consecutive practice together since forming a line on Monday.

Benson joined Cozens and Peterka after their previous linemate, Jack Quinn, underwent successful lower-body surgery to repair an injury he sustained during Buffalo’s game against San Jose on Jan. 27.

While Quinn’s presence has been missed both on the ice and in the locker room, Cozens is looking forward to seeing what he and his current linemates can accomplish.

“[Jack] worked so hard to get back and to see him go down again, it was really sad to see, and everyone feels really bad for him,” Cozens said. “He was a huge part in this room. He’s [got] great energy, great vibes around here, so we definitely miss him lots when he’s not here. But there’s lots of guys that can step in, lots of great players on this team. So, you know, right now I’m with Benny and JJ. And Benny is a great player too.”

Dylan Cozens addresses the media

Sabres coach Don Granato put Benson alongside Cozens and Peterka because he felt Benson’s qualities and skills complemented both players.

The group was rewarded in Tuesday’s game versus Dallas as the trio tallied a total of 25 shot attempts and the Sabres outshot the Stars 17-1 and held a 13-3 edge in scoring chances while they were on the ice together at 5-on-5.

“I think Benny – he’s smart. He gets to the right places and he’s great at getting pucks back and working down low and finding me and JJ,” Cozens said. “JJ always loves being open and getting into scoring spots and Benny’s good at finding him. So, I’m excited to play with this line for a bit.”

Cozens, Benson, and Peterka played in a handful of games together this season, including in the Sabres’ first meeting with the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 30. The trio combined for five points in that game as Benson (1+1) and Cozens (0+2) each recorded two points while Peterka added a goal. They will get another shot at the Blues when the Sabres host St. Louis on Saturday.

Cozens believes that if his line keeps playing with confidence, they will be rewarded on the scoresheet.

“We’ve just got to keep playing with our confidence,” he said. “I mean, we’ve got a confident line right now. I think everyone believes in their game. So, that’s how we need to play. And you know, we just need to go out there and take it to them and know that if we play with speed, play with pace, play with confidence, that we'll outwork and outplay them."

Here’s more from practice.

1. Here’s how the group lined up ahead of Saturday’s matinee against St. Louis:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 21 Kyle Okposo

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 77 JJ Peterka

12 Jordan Greenway – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 89 Alex Tuch

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 50 Eric Robinson/71 Victor Olofsson

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power – 75 Connor Clifton

33 Ryan Johnson – 6 Erik Johnson/78 Jacob Bryson

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

Don Granato addresses the media

2. The Sabres host the Blues on Saturday and will celebrate Sabretooth’s birthday throughout the game. The first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a Sabretooth pillowcase.

Secure your seats here. 

The game will be nationally televised on ABC and streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 1 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call for fans on WGR 550.

News Feed

Luukkonen's commitment to growth has earned him opportunity as Sabres' No. 1 goalie

Start time for Sabres vs. Islanders on March 14 changed to 7 p.m.

Ryan Miller, fellow alumni to return for 'Catwalk for Charity' event on March 15

Sabres open homestand with close loss to Stars

At the Horn | Stars 2 - Sabres 1

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Stars

Game Night | Sabres vs. Stars

Benson and Sabres ready to seize opportunity following All-Star break

Sharpen Up | Sabres return from All-Star break to open 4-game homestand

Samuelsson to undergo season-ending surgery; Quinn out 6-8 weeks with lower-body injury

Recapping Dahlin's memorable moments from All-Star Weekend

Prospects Pipeline | Ostlund continues to grow in Sweden's top hockey league

Dahlin drafted to Team McDavid for NHL All-Star Game

Sabres partner with Pan-American Film Division, Buffalo Public Schools on "Sabres: Buffalo -vs- the Multiverse" project

Sabres recall Comrie, loan Levi to Amerks

Sabres lose Quinn to injury in comeback win over Sharks

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Sharks 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Sharks