Cozens, Benson, and Peterka look to continue playing with confidence as a line

Buffalo Sabres forwards Dylan Cozens, Zach Benson, and JJ Peterka skated on a line together during Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center, which marked their third consecutive practice together since forming a line on Monday.

Benson joined Cozens and Peterka after their previous linemate, Jack Quinn, underwent successful lower-body surgery to repair an injury he sustained during Buffalo’s game against San Jose on Jan. 27.

While Quinn’s presence has been missed both on the ice and in the locker room, Cozens is looking forward to seeing what he and his current linemates can accomplish.

“[Jack] worked so hard to get back and to see him go down again, it was really sad to see, and everyone feels really bad for him,” Cozens said. “He was a huge part in this room. He’s [got] great energy, great vibes around here, so we definitely miss him lots when he’s not here. But there’s lots of guys that can step in, lots of great players on this team. So, you know, right now I’m with Benny and JJ. And Benny is a great player too.”