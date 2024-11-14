Sabres vs. Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres conclude a 3-game homestand against the Blues.

The Buffalo Sabres conclude a three-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center on Thursday night.

The Sabres are looking to bounce back from a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday in which forward Tage Thompson, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen all exited due to injuries.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

Lineup notes

Thompson and Luukkonen are both day to day after missing practice on Wednesday but have not been ruled out for tonight’s game. Stay tuned for lineup updates following the Sabres’ morning skate, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The Sabres will be without Samuelsson, who is out “long-term” with the lower-body injury he sustained against the Canadiens.

Read more in Wednesday’s practice report.

Storylines

1. “Stop it at one”

The Sabres’ loss on Monday snapped what had been a three-game winning streak.

The previous time the Sabres won three straight games this season, the stretch was followed by three consecutive losses. Ruff spoke on Wednesday about the importance of responding immediately to the loss against the Canadiens.

“I feel we’re in a lot better place than we were two weeks ago,” Ruff said. “I thought last game was a step back. We’ve got to become a team that doesn’t lose two games in a row. Stop it at one. That’s when you know you can really start putting things together, so that’s our test.”

2. Shot volume

Getting pucks to the opposing net was an area of focus for the Sabres ahead of their practice on Wednesday, Ruff said. The Sabres were limited to 18 shots on Monday despite spending long stretches in the offensive zone.

“We refused to shoot the puck last game, and it is an issue,” Ruff said Wednesday. “It’s something that we dealt with this morning. We talk about, again, that to get off to a good start in a game, to be consistent in a game, to reward the guys that are going to the net, you’ve got to put the puck there.”

The Sabres have totaled 22 or fewer shots in each of their last three games. They’ve managed to score a combined 14 goals in those games despite the low shot totals, but believe more opportunities can stem from a simplified approach.

“For starters, we have to hit the net more,” Dylan Cozens said. “Don’t be scared to throw it there. It doesn’t always have to be a cute play. Sometimes you just throw it there and it will find its way into the net. Last game was not a good game for us and we know we have to be a lot better.”

3. Scouting the Blues

The Blues have had to contend with injuries to start the season. Robert Thomas, who led the team in scoring last season, has been out since Oct. 22 with a fractured ankle while defenseman Philip Broberg, an offseason addition, is currently out with a lower-body injury.

St. Louis has struggled in the meantime, falling to 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a 3-2 loss to Boston on Tuesday. That 10-game stretch includes a pair of 8-1 losses to Ottawa and Washington.

Jordan Kyrou, who enters Thursday on a five-game point streak, leads the Blues in goals (5), assists (9), and points (14).

Game notes

  • Thompson has scored goals in each of the last four games. Rasmus Dahlin was the last Sabres player to score goals in five straight games, from Oct. 13 to 22, 2022.
  • Thompson’s 11 goals this season are one off the NHL lead, currently a five-way tie between Sam Reinhart, Leon Draisaitl, William Nylander, Mikko Rantanen, and Cole Caufield.
  • Thompson’s 10 even-strength goals are tied for first in the league with Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov.
  • Dahlin enters Thursday on a four-game point streak, with two goals and four assists in that span. He is tied for sixth among NHL defensemen with 13 points this season.
  • JJ Peterka also enters Thursday on a four-game point streak, with three goals and three assists.
  • The Sabres have scored at least one power-play goal in seven of their last eight games. They’ve gone 8-for-27 with the extra man during that stretch, a 29.6-percent success rate.
  • Among players with at least 100 faceoffs taken, Peyton Krebs is tied for sixth in the NHL with a winning percentage of 59.7.

