Sabres to host Sporting Goods Equipment Drive from March 24 to 28 

Donations of new and used sporting goods equipment will be accepted at KeyBank Center

SSP-2108_Modern - Sporting Goods Drive_1920x1080
By Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with Modern Corp, Leveling the Playing Field, and Ticketmaster to host a Sporting Goods Equipment Drive benefitting youth sports organizations in Western New York.

Donations of new and used sporting goods equipment will be accepted at KeyBank Center (next to the Account Services desk) between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday, March 24 to Thursday, March 28.

Find the list of accepted equipment items **here**.

Fans can also bring donations to the Sabres’ home game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, March 25 for a chance to win the following prize pack, courtesy of Ticketmaster:

  • One (1) $100 Ticketmaster gift card
  • One (1) $100 Sabres Store gift card
  • One (1) Autographed mini helmet
  • Sabres hat and T-shirt
  • Selection of one (1) of the following experiences:
    • Lunch at KeyBank Center with two (2) members of the Sabres broadcast talent OR
    • A Sabres Store shopping spree ($500) with Sabretooth’s assistance
  • Two (2) suite tickets for a select home game in April with an appearance from a Sabres alumnus and a meet-and-greet with broadcasters Marty Biron and Brian Duff.

