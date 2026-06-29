Sabres sign Malenstyn to 6-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Beck Malenstyn to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $2.9167 million, the team announced Monday. He’s now signed through the 2031-32 season.

Malenstyn, 28, was scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this Wednesday after his second season in Buffalo. A fixture on the fourth line, he played 81 regular season games with 14 points (7+7) before adding three points (1+2) in 13 playoff games.

The 6-foot-3 winger has brought a dependable physical presence to Buffalo’s lineup, as he ranked fifth leaguewide with 282 hits in the 2025-26 regular season. He also set the single-season franchise record for the stat, which has been tracked since 2005-06. Malenstyn pursued those bodychecks as the NHL’s fastest recorded skater, getting up to 24.94 mph (NHL Edge).

That speed led to offense, too, with a career-high seven goals – including some highlight-reel dekes and breakaways.

“Being somebody that tries to play that heavy, hard, fast, physical game all the time, I think there are moments where you maybe create a little bit more space for yourself and don't take advantage of them,” Malenstyn said. “… I think I was able to take a step in that direction this year, create a little bit more offense when I was on the ice.”