Sharpen Up | Sabres open 2023-24 season at home Thursday 

It seems like just yesterday we were watching the Sabres go on a 7-1-1 run down the stretch in a series of must-win, meaningful hockey games before they were officially eliminated from playoff contention on April 11. The young group came closer than any other has in Buffalo in the last 12 years, finishing just one point shy of the final playoff spot this past spring.

Since then, players have shared that they’re ready for the next step, back to complete unfinished business, and hungry for more.

We’ve heard general manager Kevyn Adams say that the window is open and make the organization’s expectations clear. The expectation is to win a Stanley Cup, and that grind starts today.

By 5 p.m. Monday, the Sabres will be required to submit their 23-man roster for the regular season – the first step in making their dreams a reality.

As of now, Buffalo currently has 25 players on its training camp roster, including forwards Jack Quinn, who will miss the start of the regular season after having offseason surgery to repair his Achilles tendon, and Matt Savoie, who returned to practice Friday after missing out on preseason action with an upper-body injury.

Savoie will join Quinn on IR to begin the season, Adams announced Monday.

Here’s how the team is looking ahead of the league’s roster deadline:

Forwards (15): Zach Benson, Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Jordan Greenway, Tyson Jost, Peyton Krebs, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Okposo, Victor Olofsson, JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Matt Savoie, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch

Defensemen (7): Jacob Bryson, Connor Clifton, Rasmus Dahlin, Erik Johnson, Henri Jokiharju, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson

Goaltenders (3): Eric Comrie, Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Stay tuned for the official roster breakdown…