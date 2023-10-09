News Feed

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 2023-24 season at home Thursday 

Dahlin inks long-term contract extension as team embraces expectations.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

It seems like just yesterday we were watching the Sabres go on a 7-1-1 run down the stretch in a series of must-win, meaningful hockey games before they were officially eliminated from playoff contention on April 11. The young group came closer than any other has in Buffalo in the last 12 years, finishing just one point shy of the final playoff spot this past spring.

Since then, players have shared that they’re ready for the next step, back to complete unfinished business, and hungry for more.

We’ve heard general manager Kevyn Adams say that the window is open and make the organization’s expectations clear. The expectation is to win a Stanley Cup, and that grind starts today.

By 5 p.m. Monday, the Sabres will be required to submit their 23-man roster for the regular season – the first step in making their dreams a reality.

As of now, Buffalo currently has 25 players on its training camp roster, including forwards Jack Quinn, who will miss the start of the regular season after having offseason surgery to repair his Achilles tendon, and Matt Savoie, who returned to practice Friday after missing out on preseason action with an upper-body injury.

Savoie will join Quinn on IR to begin the season, Adams announced Monday.

Here’s how the team is looking ahead of the league’s roster deadline:

Forwards (15): Zach Benson, Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Jordan Greenway, Tyson Jost, Peyton Krebs, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Okposo, Victor Olofsson, JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Matt Savoie, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch

Defensemen (7): Jacob Bryson, Connor Clifton, Rasmus Dahlin, Erik Johnson, Henri Jokiharju, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson

Goaltenders (3): Eric Comrie, Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Stay tuned for the official roster breakdown…

A DONE DEAL

On Monday, the Sabres agreed to terms with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $11 million, beginning with the 2024-25 season.

It was the next step in Adams solidifying his strong, young core after signing Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Mattias Samuelsson to seven-year contracts last season.

“…This is just another step in the process and another step in kind of the plan and vision that we’ve laid out,” Adams said. “Really, truly identify the core of this team. Really, truly look at the people that want to be here and want to be here for the right reason and identify that and reward your internal group. And that’s what we’re going to continue to be focusing on and do it one by one.

“A player like Rasmus Dahlin and where he is in his career and making this commitment to us, I think sends a strong message to the league that this is going to be a special place to play moving forward.”

Kevyn Adams addresses the media

PREMIERING MONDAY

How will the team embrace expectations this season?

Hear from Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, Alex Tuch, and Dylan Cozens as they reflect on the 2022-23 campaign and their playoff push in “Just the Beginning,” the latest Sabres Embedded episode, premiering Monday at 7 p.m. on Sabres.com and YouTube.

THE BOYS ARE BACK

The 2023-24 NHL season kicks off Tuesday with a three-game slate, but you’ll have to wait until Thursday to get your Sabres fix.

Hoping to greet your favorite player as he walks the Blue and Gold Carpet? Want to take home an “RJ Way” street sign?

If yes, you better act fast! Only a limited number of tickets are available for Thursday’s home opener against the New York Rangers, and you won’t want to miss it!

We’ll get the party started in Alumni Plaza beginning at 4 p.m. with the unveiling of the Rick Jeanneret Trailblazing Sign, followed by player arrivals.

For more information on the Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store, click here.

BENSON’S BEST

Since being drafted with the 13th-overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, Benson has signed his entry-level contract, appeared at both the Sabres’ rookie and NHL camps, and won himself a roster spot at just 18 years old.

“We want to be forced into making hard decisions and if someone clearly deserves an opportunity, we’re going to do what we think is right to help us win hockey games,” Adams said. “And for me, Zach Benson came in from the start of rookie camp right through the last game there a couple days ago and proved that he deserved this opportunity.

Benson finished his first NHL training camp with 6 points (4+2) in six games, including a goal and an assist in the Sabres’ preseason finale Friday against Pittsburgh.

PIT @ BUF: Benson and Greenway team up to score

PRESEASON PHOTO GALLERIES

