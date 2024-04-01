Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Skinner’s 1,000th game celebration on Tuesday

Jeff Skinner will play his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday as the Buffalo Sabres welcome the Washington Capitals to KeyBank Center.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative red beanie featuring a print of Skinner’s signature. Skinner-themed giveaways will also be held throughout the night.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for the start of a special pregame ceremony honoring Skinner’s milestone.

Special $53 ticket offers are on sale here. Fans can choose from one of two options (while inventory lasts):

One (1) 100-level ticket for $53

Two (2) 300-level tickets for $53

General tickets are also available here.

For more information on the celebration, including a limited number of Skinner Smile Cutouts, special concession offerings, and photo opportunities, click here.

We’ve already started to release special Jeff Skinner-themed content on our social media channels and Sabres.com.

First, watch actress Lily Collins, from Skinner’s favorite show Emily in Paris, send Skinner a congratulatory message on reaching this exciting milestone.