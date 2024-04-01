Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Skinner’s 1,000th game celebration on Tuesday

Jeff Skinner will be honored when the Sabres host the Capitals at KeyBank Center.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Jeff Skinner will play his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday as the Buffalo Sabres welcome the Washington Capitals to KeyBank Center.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative red beanie featuring a print of Skinner’s signature. Skinner-themed giveaways will also be held throughout the night.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for the start of a special pregame ceremony honoring Skinner’s milestone.

Special $53 ticket offers are on sale here. Fans can choose from one of two options (while inventory lasts):

  • One (1) 100-level ticket for $53
  • Two (2) 300-level tickets for $53

General tickets are also available here.

For more information on the celebration, including a limited number of Skinner Smile Cutouts, special concession offerings, and photo opportunities, click here.

We’ve already started to release special Jeff Skinner-themed content on our social media channels and Sabres.com.

First, watch actress Lily Collins, from Skinner’s favorite show Emily in Paris, send Skinner a congratulatory message on reaching this exciting milestone.

Celebrating Jeff's 1,000th NHL game

Next, watch as Skinner’s teammates dig into the man, the myth, and the legend that he is in our mockumentary, presented by smartwater.

Who exactly is Jeff Skinner?

DYNGUS DAY CELEBRATION

The Sabres will also be hosting a Dyngus Day Celebration on Tuesday in honor of Polish-American culture and traditions in the Dyngus Day capital of the world.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance for the game will receive a commemorative Dyngus Day-themed koozie.

The night will feature polka entertainment, a special Polish sausage meal, and Sabres Dyngus Day-themed merchandise available for purchase in the Sabres store.

For more on the evening, click here.

PROSPECTS UPDATE

The Sabres had four prospects competing in the 2024 Division I Men’s Hockey Championship this past weekend and one prospect has advanced to the Men’s Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Defenseman Gavin McCarthy and second-overall seed Boston University will face Denver at 5 p.m. next Thursday, April 11 in the National Semifinals after defeating RIT in the Regional Semifinals by a score of 6-3 and taking down forward Aaron Huglen and the Minnesota Gophers 6-3 in the Sioux Falls Regional Finals.

McCarthy recorded two shots and a plus-2 rating in the first two NCAA Tournament games of his career.

Huglen posted two shots and four blocked shots in Minnesota’s 3-2 victory over Omaha in the opening round before scoring a goal in the Regional Finals against Boston University to tie the score at 3-3 in the second period.

Forward Matteo Costantini and Western Michigan University took on fellow Sabres prospect, defenseman Maxim Strbak, and the Michigan State University Spartans on Friday in the Maryland Heights Regional.

Costantini opened the scoring in the game with a goal at the 7:29 mark of the first period.

The Spartans trailed 4-2 after the second period but came from behind to force overtime and post a 5-4 victory over the Broncos.

Strbak tallied one shot and one blocked shot in the win before Michigan State fell in the Regional Finals to rival Michigan by a score of 5-2 on Sunday.

