Sharpen Up | Sabres head to Florida for 2-game road trip on winning streak

Catch up on the latest team content in this week’s edition of Sharpen Up.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres open a two-game road trip in Florida on Tuesday after winning their third game in a row on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Owen Power made his return to the lineup following an upper-body injury and scored the game-tying goal with 4:05 remaining before Casey Mittelstadt tallied the game-winning shootout goal to give Buffalo a 3-2 victory over Carolina.

Read more in Sunday’s postgame report.

The Sabres kick off their road trip with a matchup with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday before traveling to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Let's catch up on all of the latest Sabres content ahead of the trip.

LOOKING BACK AT THE DADS’ TRIP

The Sabres had their dads and mentors in attendance last week in Montreal and Columbus as the team swept its two-game road trip with a 3-2 win over Montreal on Wednesday and a 2-1 victory in Columbus on Friday.

They kicked off the trip with a visit to KeyBank Center to watch practice before heading to Montreal.

PHOTOS | Dads Trip Portraits

February 20, 2024

Following the practice, we asked the players to guess some of their dads’ and mentors’ favorite things.

How well do our players know their dads?

We then asked the dads and mentors their favorite things about their son/mentee.

What's your favorite thing about your son/mentee?

Tim Clifton and the dads stole the show with the lineup read before each game.

The dads announce tonight's starting lineup!

The Sabres' Dads announce the starting lineup!

Check out all the photos from the 2024 Dads’ Trip below.

CHOOSE LOVE NIGHT RECAP

The Sabres hosted Choose Love Night on Sunday to celebrate Black History Month while honoring local Black-owned businesses. Catch up on the content here!

Alex Tuch & Jillian Hanesworth enjoy a delicious meal

Kyle Okposo & Jordan Greenway stopped by for a tour.

Recognizing our hometown heroes!

PHOTO GALLERIES

GAME NIGHT | Sabres at Canadiens

February 21, 2024

GAME NIGHT | Sabres at Blue Jackets

February 23, 2024

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Choose Love Night - February 25, 2024

CONTENT CORNER

Watch Connor Clifton face off against Jacob Bryson in the first episode of Hit the Boards, presented by Gabe's Collision.

Connor Clifton vs. Jacob Bryson

