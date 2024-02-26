Sharpen Up | Sabres head to Florida for 2-game road trip on winning streak

The Buffalo Sabres open a two-game road trip in Florida on Tuesday after winning their third game in a row on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Owen Power made his return to the lineup following an upper-body injury and scored the game-tying goal with 4:05 remaining before Casey Mittelstadt tallied the game-winning shootout goal to give Buffalo a 3-2 victory over Carolina.

Read more in Sunday’s postgame report.

The Sabres kick off their road trip with a matchup with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday before traveling to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Let's catch up on all of the latest Sabres content ahead of the trip.