Sabres extend winning streak to 3 games with SO victory over Hurricanes

1. Granato said the Sabres were motivated by the goaltender interference call against Dahlin, which paved the way for Necas’ late go-ahead goal. Dahlin drove to the net with the puck and made contact with Martin, but was pushed from behind by Hurricanes forward Michael Bunting.

“What I thought is we responded very well when we gave up the penalty-kill goal against,” Granato said. “I think we were frustrated at the call originally, and then frustrated even more that it went in the net.

"And we funneled it the right way. We elevated our compete instantly. And you got a goal within a minute later.”

2. Zach Benson initiated the play leading to Power’s goal, sending the puck behind the goal line and then driving to the Carolina net to draw the attention of multiple defenders as Krebs has possession down low. Krebs emerged from behind the net and sent a tape-to-tape pass to Power, who beat Martin to the far side.

“[Krebs] is going to see you when you’re open,” Power said. “He made a really good play there and I’m just kind of lucky it went in.”

3. Power skated 23:05 in his first game since Feb. 10.

“Incredible,” Granato said. “I thought he was great. He played 20-plus minutes, scored a goal, but he was really good all the way through.

“Sometimes when a guy’s out, you don’t see him and you miss him. And I can tell you on the bench, there were lots of moments today where you’re like, ‘Oh, is it nice to have him in the lineup.’”

4. Dahlin skated 31:43, surpassing the career high he set in Minnesota last Saturday. He has exceeded 29 minutes of ice time in six consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NHL since Erik Karlsson did so in seven straight games in February 2016.

“He’s amazing,” Granato said. “He’s never not giving you everything he has. He’s emptying the tank every shift, and that’s impressive and that’s what the rest of our crew and guys need to see. I think he’s a great role model for the entire group of how to play and give everything you have at a very highly competitive level. I mean, he is ultra-competitive.”

5. Luukkonen started for the 14th time in the last 16 games. He improved his save percentage to .936 in that span, the best mark in the NHL among goaltenders with at least five games played.

The goaltender made a series of saves on Brett Pesce from in tight to prevent the Hurricanes from scoring the go-ahead goal in the second period. He did not allow a goal in the shootout – his first this season – which opened with a pad save on Sebastian Aho.