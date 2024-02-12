Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 4-game homestand Thursday against Florida

Everything you need to know ahead of Buffalo’s 3-game week.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will play the final two games of their four-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres dropped the first two games of the homestand after a 2-1 loss to Dallas last Tuesday and a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Buffalo will look to bounce back against the Kings and Panthers and improve on its 22-25-4 record heading into the final 31 games of the season as the Sabres currently sit 12 points out of a Wild Card spot.

Following the conclusion of the homestand, the Sabres will travel to Minnesota on Saturday to kick off seven games in 13 nights to close out the month of February.

All three games this week will be broadcast on MSG/MSG+ with pregame coverage beginning 30 minutes prior to the scheduled puck drop. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

See below for game details.

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15: Buffalo vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Buffalo at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Here's everything else you should know this week.

BACK IN BLACK AND RED

The Sabres will be back in their black and red third jerseys for the 10th time this season when they welcome Los Angeles to KeyBank Center.

Buffalo will sport the black and red five more times after Tuesday’s game. Here is the remaining third jersey schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: Buffalo vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: Buffalo vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Buffalo vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: Buffalo vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2: Buffalo vs. Washington, 7 p.m. (Dyngus Day Celebration)

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Thursday’s contest against Florida marks the Sabres’ annual Military Appreciation Night.

The night is dedicated to honoring both current and former members of our nation's armed forces and will feature tributes throughout the night.

UKKO-PEKKA LUUUUKONEN

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has started in nine of Buffalo’s last 10 games, establishing himself as coach Don Granato’s “No. 1 guy.”

Luukkonen has recorded a .937 save percentage and a 1.72 goals-against average in 10 appearances since Jan. 1. His goals-against average ranks second among NHL goaltenders since the start of January (minimum five games played) while his save percentage ranks third in that span (minimum five games played), behind only Stuart Skinner and Connor Hellebuyck.

