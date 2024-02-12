Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 4-game homestand Thursday against Florida

The Buffalo Sabres will play the final two games of their four-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres dropped the first two games of the homestand after a 2-1 loss to Dallas last Tuesday and a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Read Saturday’s postgame report here.

Buffalo will look to bounce back against the Kings and Panthers and improve on its 22-25-4 record heading into the final 31 games of the season as the Sabres currently sit 12 points out of a Wild Card spot.

Following the conclusion of the homestand, the Sabres will travel to Minnesota on Saturday to kick off seven games in 13 nights to close out the month of February.

All three games this week will be broadcast on MSG/MSG+ with pregame coverage beginning 30 minutes prior to the scheduled puck drop. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

See below for game details.

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15: Buffalo vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Buffalo at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Here's everything else you should know this week.