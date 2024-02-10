Okposo scores lone goal for Sabres in loss to Blues

Okposo’s goal, which tied the score at 1-1 during the opening minute of the second period, was a product of a drive to the net. The sequence began with Tage Thompson carrying the puck below the goal line and flipping a pass to Okposo at the edge of the crease. The Sabres captain dropped to one knee and, while he didn’t connect fully on his one-time attempt, the puck went in off a Blues defender.

“That’s where I’m gonna go,” Okposo said. “I’m playing with Tommer and [Jeff Skinner], just simple, to the net. I know that Tommer was using his body to get to the net today and I reaped some rewards from that, but it’s just getting the puck there. We just didn’t do it enough tonight.”

St. Louis responded less than four minutes later when Jordan Kyrou capitalized on a carom off the end boards. The 2-1 lead held until Jake Neighbours scored his second goal of the game on an odd-man rush with 1:57 remaining in the third period.

The Sabres went 0-for-3 on the power play while tallying a combined six shots.

“I’ve always thought, especially kind of on the power play, when you’re struggling, volume shoot, volume shoot and then you feel good about your game and the other team doesn’t feel good about their game, then you build on that,” Okposo said. “That’s definitely a piece of it.”

The Sabres have two games remaining on their four-game homestand, which continues Tuesday against Los Angeles.

“We have to find another gear,” Okposo said. “It seems like we’re stuck in third gear. Yeah, we’re playing well. We’re playing better. But we have more. I know we have more. I know this group has more. I know we’re a better team than that. We’re just missing a little bit of jam.”

Here’s more from the loss.