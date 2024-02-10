Okposo scores lone goal for Sabres in loss to Blues

Kyle Okposo scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
The Sabres outshot the Blues, 34-26. They previously outshot the Dallas Stars 48-30 in a 2-1 loss on Tuesday, though coach Don Granato saw a difference in the two performances despite their similar outcomes.
“This game is different than the other night certainly in many respects and all of them from the foundation of just working and not working hard enough tonight and not working toward the front of the net enough tonight,” Granato said.
“… We were to the net the other night. We didn’t score, we didn’t put it in. We didn’t have a problem getting to the net the other night or in LA or San Jose, the three prior games. Tonight, we didn’t go to the net. I don’t think we were willing to work. We didn’t work hard enough to the front of the net. Weren’t direct enough.”