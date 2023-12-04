Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red third jerseys this Saturday

The Buffalo Sabres kick off a three-game week Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are 10-13-2 through their first 25 games and currently sit just four points shy of a wild card spot.

As the team is dealing with several injuries, coach Don Granato will be receiving updates on the status of forwards Alex Tuch, Jordan Greenway, Zemgus Girgensons, and Tage Thompson on Monday.

Tuch exited Sunday's game versus the Nashville Predators due to an injury with 12:26 remaining in the third period and did not return. The Sabres lost Greenway the night prior to an upper-body injury, which he sustained during the first period of Saturday's contest in Carolina.

Thompson has not played since Nov. 14, when he took a shot by Charlie McAvoy off his wrist during the Sabres' 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. Granato said Thompson has resumed skating and has an appointment Monday to learn more about the timeline for his return.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into the week.