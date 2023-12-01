Strbak named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship 

The tournament will kick off December 26 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

By Katelyn Kardaman
By Katelyn Kardaman

Maxim Strbak has been named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held from Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 5, 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Strbak, 18, was drafted by the Sabres with the 45th-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and is expected to appear in his third World Junior Championship for Team Slovakia.

The defenseman has played in 13 games for the Michigan State Spartans this season, tallying one goal and four assists, including the game-winning goal in a 6-3 win over Canisius on Oct. 19.

Strbak served as team captain for Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF U-18 World Championship, recording six points (0+6) in seven games. He added three assists in five contests in last year's World Junior Championship. 

Stay tuned to Sabres.com as this post will be updated as additional countries announce their World Junior Championship camp and preliminary rosters. 

