Sharpen Up | Sabres at World Juniors update, top storylines

Seven Sabres prospects have been competing in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden over the past week.

The players participating in the tournament include forward Matt Savoie and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff for Canada, forwards Noah Ostlund and Anton Wahlberg for Sweden, defenseman Maxim Strbak for Slovakia, forward Jiri Kulich for Czechia, and defenseman Norwin Panocha for Germany.

Entering play Tuesday, here’s a look at their stats heading into the quarterfinal round.

Matt Savoie: 3 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, +2

Scott Ratzlaff: Did not dress

Noah Ostlund: 4 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, +3

Anton Wahlberg: 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, +4, 1 GWG, 1 PPG

Maxim Strbak: 4 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, +1

Jiri Kulich: 4 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P, +2, 2 GWG, 1 PPG

Norwin Panocha: 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, -1

For the full schedule, player breakdowns, and results, follow along here.