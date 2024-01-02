Sharpen Up | Sabres at World Juniors update, top storylines

buf_sharpenup_generic_202324
Seven Sabres prospects have been competing in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden over the past week.

The players participating in the tournament include forward Matt Savoie and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff for Canada, forwards Noah Ostlund and Anton Wahlberg for Sweden, defenseman Maxim Strbak for Slovakia, forward Jiri Kulich for Czechia, and defenseman Norwin Panocha for Germany.

Entering play Tuesday, here’s a look at their stats heading into the quarterfinal round.

Matt Savoie:  3 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, +2

Scott Ratzlaff: Did not dress

Noah Ostlund: 4 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, +3

Anton Wahlberg: 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, +4, 1 GWG, 1 PPG

Maxim Strbak: 4 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, +1

Jiri Kulich: 4 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P, +2, 2 GWG, 1 PPG

Norwin Panocha: 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, -1

For the full schedule, player breakdowns, and results, follow along here.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Sabres will open the new year with a two-game road swing with visits to Montreal on Thursday and Pittsburgh on Saturday before opening a six-game homestand next week.

Buffalo will look to rebound from its 5-1 loss in Ottawa on Sunday and kick off 2024 on a high note.

Both games will be broadcast on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

HEALTHY SABRES

Zemgus Girgensons returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the previous 17 games with a lower-body injury. The game marked the first time this season that the Sabres were back to full health after having several players in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

Jack Quinn, who has played six games since returning from offseason Achilles surgery, has made an immediate impact upon his return to the lineup with three goals in 2023-24.

TOYS FROM TUCH

Forward Alex Tuch has made it a priority to give back to Western New York through his AT9 foundation. This year, Alex hosted a toy drive benefitting the Seneca Street Community Development Corporation and spent an afternoon distributing toys and spending time with kids from the Seneca Babcock neighborhood in Buffalo.

Check it out in the latest episode of Embedded!

Alex Tuch gives back to the Buffalo Community

