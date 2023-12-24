Sabres at World Juniors | Schedules, how to watch, and updated results

The Buffalo Sabres will be represented by seven prospects at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Buffalo is one of three organizations that will have seven players in the tournament, the most among NHL teams.

The prospects officially set to participate in the tournament include forward Matt Savoie and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff for Canada, forwards Noah Ostlund and Anton Wahlberg for Sweden, defenseman Maxim Strbak for Slovakia, forward Jiri Kulich for Czechia, and defenseman Norwin Panocha for Germany.

Sabres director of player development Adam Mair offered insight on each player, which you can read here.

Check back here throughout the tournament for schedules and results below (all times eastern).

All games will be televised on NHL Network in the U.S. and TSN in Canada.