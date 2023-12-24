Sabres at World Juniors | Schedules, how to watch, and updated results

7 Sabres prospects will be competing in the tournament beginning Dec. 26.

SSC-51 - World Junior Championship Graphic_VB 1
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will be represented by seven prospects at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Buffalo is one of three organizations that will have seven players in the tournament, the most among NHL teams.

The prospects officially set to participate in the tournament include forward Matt Savoie and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff for Canada, forwards Noah Ostlund and Anton Wahlberg for Sweden, defenseman Maxim Strbak for Slovakia, forward Jiri Kulich for Czechia, and defenseman Norwin Panocha for Germany.

Sabres director of player development Adam Mair offered insight on each player, which you can read here.

Check back here throughout the tournament for schedules and results below (all times eastern).

All games will be televised on NHL Network in the U.S. and TSN in Canada.

2024 World Junior Championship Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Slovakia (Strbak) vs. Czechia (Kulich), 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Canada (Savoie/Ratzlaff), 8:30 a.m. ET

United States vs. Norway, 11 a.m. ET

Sweden (Ostlund/Wahlberg) vs. Latvia, 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Slovakia (Strbak) vs. Switzerland, 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany (Panocha), 8:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Czechia (Kulich), 11 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Canada (Savoie/Ratzlaff), 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 28

Switzerland vs. United States, 11 a.m. ET

Germany (Panocha) vs. Sweden (Ostlund/Wahlberg), 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 29

Norway vs. Slovakia (Strbak), 6 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m. ET

Czechia (Kulich) vs. United States, 11 a.m. ET

Canada (Savoie/Ratzlaff) vs. Sweden (Ostlund/Wahlberg), 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Norway, 11 a.m. ET

Germany (Panocha) vs. Latvia, 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 31

United States vs. Slovakia (Strbak), 6 a.m. ET

Sweden (Ostlund/Wahlberg) vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m. ET

Czechia (Kulich) vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET

Canada (Savoie/Ratzlaff) vs. Germany (Panocha), 1:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, 6 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, 8:30 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, 11 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 4

Relegation game, 5 a.m. ET

Semifinal 1, 9 a.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 5

Third-place game, 9 a.m. ET

Championship game, 1:30 p.m. ET

News Feed

buffalo sabres at new york rangers postgame report december 23 2023 sabres earn point in overtime loss 

Sabres fight back to earn point in OT loss to Rangers
buffalo sabres new york rangers at the horn recap december 23 2023 

At the Horn | Rangers 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)
buffalo sabres versus new york rangers game preview december 23 2023 madison square garden 5 things to know kyle okposo season series

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Rangers
how to watch buffalo sabres at new york rangers december 23 2023

Game Night | Sabres at Rangers
buffalo sabres prospects at 2024 world juniors matt savoie jiri kulich noah ostlund anton wahlberg

What to watch for from each Sabres prospect at the IIHF World Junior Championship
buffalo sabres practice updates kid line jack quinn dylan cozens jj peterka

'It was like a reunion' | Cozens, Quinn, and Peterka found instant chemistry against Toronto 
buffalo sabres reassign forward jiri kulich to the czech national junior team december 22 2023 2024 iihf world junior championship 

Sabres reassign Kulich to Czech national junior team
buffalo sabres versus toronto maple leafs postgame report jeff skinner jordan greenway score in first game back from injury jack quinn tallies first of the season

Sabres score 5 unanswered goals in dominant win over Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs at the horn recap december 21 2023

At the Horn | Sabres 9 - Maple Leafs 3
buffalo sabres versus toronto maple leafs game preview december 21 2023 ryan johnson will enter lineup jeff skinner jordan greenway possibility for the game

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Maple Leafs
how to watch buffalo sabres vs toronto maple leafs december 21 2023

Game Night | Sabres vs. Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres lecom practice report december 20 2023 jeff skinner returns to the ice for practice 

Practice Report | Skinner returns to the ice for Sabres practice 
buffalo sabres loan brett murray to rochester americans december 20 2023

Sabres loan Murray to Amerks
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets recap highlights kyle okposo don granato 

Sabres open homestand with loss to Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres versus columbus blue jackets at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments rasmus dahlin goal 

At the Horn | Blue Jackets 9 - Sabres 4
buffalo sabres loan defenseman jacob bryson to rochester americans december 19 2023

Sabres assign Bryson to Rochester
buffalo sabres versus columbus blue jackets game preview 5 things to know jack quinn season debut devon levi starting goaltender eric robinson plays former team

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blue Jackets
how to watch buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets december 19 2023 jack quinn 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Blue Jackets