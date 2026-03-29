At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kraken 2 (SO)

Watch the highlights from the Sabres' comeback win.

20260328 ATH Win
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn scored goals in the shootout and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped both of the attempts he faced to complete a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory for the Buffalo Sabres over the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak, during which they were 0-1-2. They still have not lost consecutive games in regulation since dropping three in a row from Dec. 3 to 8.

Buffalo maintained its tie with Carolina atop the Eastern Conference standings at 98 points and regained a two-point lead over Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 midway through the second period. Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal to cut the deficit in half, then Peyton Krebs netted the tying goal with 8:21 remaining in regulation.

Luukkonen finished the night with 32 saves and backstopped a 4-for-4 night for the penalty kill, a bounce-back performance for the unit after it had allowed two early power-play goals to Detroit on Friday.

The Sabres improved to 5-0 in shootouts this season. Quinn – who dove over the outstretched body of goaltender Philip Grubauer to bury his attempt – has scored on four of five attempts this season. Luukkonen has not allowed a goal on seven shots faced.

Dahlin scored his 100th career goal in the win, joining Phil Housley as the second Sabres defenseman to hit the mark.

Scoring summary

SEA 1 – BUF 0 | Period 1, 12:42 – Chandler Stephenson (15) from Kaapo Kakko (21) and Bobby McMann (17)

SEA 2 – BUF 0 | Period 2, 13:18 – Bobby McMann (26) from Kaapo Kakko (22) and Chandler Stephenson (29)

SEA 2 – BUF 1 | Period 2, 15:55 (PP) – Rasmus Dahlin (17) from Tage Thompson (39) and Jack Quinn (30)

Rasmus Dahlin scores on the power play

SEA 2 – BUF 2 | Period 3, 11:39 – Peyton Krebs (10) from Zach Benson (26)

Peyton Krebs ties the game at 2-2

SEA 2 – BUF 3 | Shootout – Tage Thompson (GWG)

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Kraken 2 (SO)

Up next

The homestand concludes on Tuesday against the Islanders. Get your seats here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

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