At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kraken 2 (SO)

Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn scored goals in the shootout and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped both of the attempts he faced to complete a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory for the Buffalo Sabres over the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak, during which they were 0-1-2. They still have not lost consecutive games in regulation since dropping three in a row from Dec. 3 to 8.

Buffalo maintained its tie with Carolina atop the Eastern Conference standings at 98 points and regained a two-point lead over Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 midway through the second period. Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal to cut the deficit in half, then Peyton Krebs netted the tying goal with 8:21 remaining in regulation.

Luukkonen finished the night with 32 saves and backstopped a 4-for-4 night for the penalty kill, a bounce-back performance for the unit after it had allowed two early power-play goals to Detroit on Friday.

The Sabres improved to 5-0 in shootouts this season. Quinn – who dove over the outstretched body of goaltender Philip Grubauer to bury his attempt – has scored on four of five attempts this season. Luukkonen has not allowed a goal on seven shots faced.

Dahlin scored his 100th career goal in the win, joining Phil Housley as the second Sabres defenseman to hit the mark.