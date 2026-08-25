Sabres’ 2026-27 season tickets sold out – join the waitlist

In the wake of their Atlantic Division title and thrilling return to the playoffs, the Buffalo Sabres have officially sold out of season tickets.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have such a dedicated group of season-ticket members and plan buyers, and we can’t thank them enough for their support,” said Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres chief commercial officer. “Their commitment to our organization plays an important role in creating the energy in and around KeyBank Center, and we can’t wait to experience that again this season.”

Due to the surge in demand, the Sabres are opening a season-ticket waitlist: For a $100 deposit, get your name on the list and enjoy the following benefits:

First access to purchase future season memberships ahead of general public

Playoff ticket pre-sale access

One-time discount to Buffalo ProShop, the online team store

Learn more and join the waitlist today.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and the response we’ve seen from them heading into this season has been remarkable. Selling out our season-ticket inventory speaks to their dedication and loyalty,” said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Sabres president of business operations. “We don’t take that level of support for granted, and we remain committed to delivering an experience that reflects the passion they bring to our organization.”

To those who’ve secured their membership for the 2026-27 season – thank you, and we’ll see you at KeyBank Center soon.

And to those who missed out on a 2026-27 membership – you can still experience the excitement of live Sabres hockey by purchasing single-game tickets. More info

Buffalo is a hockey town – the past several months have only confirmed it – so don’t miss your chances to get in on the fun at KeyBank Center.