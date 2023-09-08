News Feed

Sabres Season Kick-Off Luncheon will take place on October 9

Corporate and individual packages are on sale now

buf_sabres_kick_off
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres Season Kick-Off Luncheon will take place on Monday, October 9, the team announced Friday. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The luncheon is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in the Lexus Club on the 100 level of KeyBank Center. The luncheon will include a roundtable discussion featuring Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, head coach Don Granato and captain Kyle Okposo.

This event will also feature the opportunity for fans to dine at a table with current Sabres players, coaches, broadcasters and alumni as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Individuals and corporate groups of up to 9 people interested in attending the luncheon can choose between two different packages:

  • Corporate Luncheon Table - $500 - includes a table of 9 people at the luncheon.
  • Single Luncheon Seat - $55 - includes one luncheon seat.

Click here to purchase corporate and individual packages, which are on sale now. For questions, contact Tyler Ford at [email protected].

Attendees will be asked to adhere to business casual dress code as well as the team's policy of not allowing items to be brought in for autographs during the event. Free parking will be available in the KeyBank Center parking ramp.