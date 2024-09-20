Day 3 Notebook | Benson impresses during intrasquad scrimmage

Zach Benson was born in May 2005, about four months prior to Lindy Ruff’s eighth season as coach of the Buffalo Sabres, one that ended with a memorable run to the Eastern Conference Final

Nineteen years later, Benson is entering his second season with the Sabres and Ruff is back for his second stint with the team he coached for 15 years from 1997 to 2013. Ruff called Benson “a special player” following a scrimmage on Friday at KeyBank Center, which saw the 19-year-old scored the opening goal for his team to ignite a comeback in what ended as a 3-2 shootout win.

“His motor is really good, his hockey IQ is really good, he’s got a lot of puck savvy,” Ruff said. “He’s got everything.”

Benson found a way to make an impact last season despite getting immediately thrust into the NHL, going straight from being a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to making the Sabres’ opening-night roster.

He played in 71 games in his first season, recording 30 points (11+19), the 11th-highest total among rookies. Despite his successes, Benson realized that in order to be able to withstand the grueling force of the season, he needed to spend this summer in the gym.

“My main focus this past summer was to get a little stronger, get a little quicker,” Benson said. “I really learned that as the season went on, 82 games is a lot of games. So just building that strength and quickness and just implement into my game.”

Becoming quicker and stronger will help Benson to be more physical around the net as well as maneuver in the offensive zone. This will in turn help the second-year player create goals both for himself and his teammates, something he was able to do in his draft year, when he finished third in the WHL in 98 points (36+62).

“I think there’s a certain amount of players that take a little more time, two to three years, but most times if you score goals at almost every level, you’ll find a way to get it done here,” Ruff said. “He’s already on his way to finding that way. He realizes this is a harder game, we have stronger people and bigger bodies, but he’s still found a way to get around the net and be strong on the puck in a real small piece of ice.”