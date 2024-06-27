Sabres acquire 14th, 42nd-overall picks from Sharks

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a first-round pick (14th overall, originally belonging to Pittsburgh) and a second-round pick (42nd overall, originally belonging to New Jersey) in the 2024 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a first-round pick (11th overall).

The Sabres now hold nine picks in the draft, which begins with Round 1 on Friday, June 28 at Sphere in Las Vegas. Rounds 2 through 7 will be held on Saturday, June 29.

The Sabres’ picks are as follows:

Round 1, 14th overall (from Pittsburgh via San Jose)

Round 2, 42nd overall (from New Jersey via San Jose)

Round 2, 43rd overall

Round 3, 76th overall

Round 4, 108th overall

Round 4, 109th overall (from Philadelphia)

Round 5, 161st overall (from Florida)

Round 6, 172nd overall

Round 7, 204th overall