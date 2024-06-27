Sabres acquire 14th, 42nd-overall picks from Sharks

The Sabres now hold 9 picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, which begins June 28 in Las Vegas.

SSC-844_2024 Draft Hub - Website_1920x1080 2 (2)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a first-round pick (14th overall, originally belonging to Pittsburgh) and a second-round pick (42nd overall, originally belonging to New Jersey) in the 2024 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a first-round pick (11th overall).

The Sabres now hold nine picks in the draft, which begins with Round 1 on Friday, June 28 at Sphere in Las Vegas. Rounds 2 through 7 will be held on Saturday, June 29.

The Sabres’ picks are as follows:

Round 1, 14th overall (from Pittsburgh via San Jose)

Round 2, 42nd overall (from New Jersey via San Jose)

Round 2, 43rd overall

Round 3, 76th overall

Round 4, 108th overall

Round 4, 109th overall (from Philadelphia)

Round 5, 161st overall (from Florida)

Round 6, 172nd overall

Round 7, 204th overall

News Feed

NHL, Fanatics Debut On-Ice Player Uniforms for 2024-25 Season

2024 Mock Drafts | Draft analysts project who the Sabres will select with the 11th pick

Sabres to host Fan Fest and Hockeyfest on Saturday, September 14 

Sabres announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Inside the Sabres' pre-Draft analytics process

Adams talks 11th pick, potential trades during pre-Draft press conference

Buffalo Sabres celebrate Juneteenth

7 at 11 | Potential defense options for the Sabres in the 1st round

Kulich named to AHL Top Prospects Team for 2nd straight year

7 at 11 | Potential forward options for the Sabres in the 1st round

Sabres Development Camp slated for July 1 to 4 at LECOM Harborcenter

Sabres promote Forton to assistant GM; hire Bergeron as amateur scout 

2024 Buffalo Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament set for September 16

'An exciting time for the organization' | Buffalo's talented prospects drew Leone to Amerks head coaching opportunity

Combine Notebook | Catton on his growth, Sabres connections, and more

Looking back on the Sabres' 1998-99 season 25 years later

Michael Leone named head coach of Rochester Americans

Sabres to host Blue and Gold Insights event with Adams and Ruff