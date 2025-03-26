Sabrehood Sisterhood “Hockey Talk and Walk” includes sports performance panel, locker room tour, and more

Tickets are available for $40.

SMKT-2313_Hockey Talk_1920x1080_v2 2 (2)
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

We’re continuing our Sabrehood Sisterhood series with a special “Hockey Talk and Walk” event at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, April 16.

The event will open with a happy hour featuring complimentary food and drinks, followed by a panel with three members of the Sabres’ hockey performance department: sports psychologist Amanda Edwards, sports dietician Emily Galbraith, and assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist Michael Adesso. The trio will discuss the daily routines and measures taken by NHL players to keep themselves in peak condition.

Following the panel, attendees will be treated to an interactive experience and photo opportunity on the KeyBank Center ice followed by a tour of the Sabres’ locker room.

The Sabrehood Sisterhood series aims to bring women together through a series of fan-focused events designed to share a passion for the game, connect with one another, and experience Buffalo Sabres hockey in a whole new way. The series opened with a wreath-making workshop in December; find photos from that event in the below gallery.

Hockey Talk and Walk

When: Wednesday, April 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: KeyBank Center

Tickets: Available here for $40

