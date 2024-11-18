Sabrehood Sisterhood: connecting women through the sport of hockey

The Sabrehood Sisterhood celebrates our passionate female hockey fans! This initiative brings women together through a series of fan-focused events designed to share a passion for the game, connect with one another, and experience Buffalo Sabres hockey in a whole new way. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the sport, you’re welcome in the Sabrehood Sisterhood.

Kicking off the series, we’re getting into the holiday spirit with a festive wreath making workshop!

Wreath Making Workshop at the Botanical Gardens

Where: Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Time: Two sessions –

Session 1: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Session 2: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets: On sale now for $55

Details: Learn how to make a conifer wreath for the holidays and have the opportunity to decorate it with Sabres-themed items. In addition to the wreath making workshop, your ticket includes admission to the Botanical Gardens as well as light refreshments.

Stay tuned for announcements for upcoming events.