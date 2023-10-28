Sabres recall Cooley from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Devin Cooley from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday.

The move comes after Eric Comrie sustained a lower-body injury during the second period of Buffalo’s game in New Jersey on Friday. Fellow goaltender Devon Levi has been out since Oct. 19 with a lower-body injury and is considered day to day.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen relieved Comrie against the Devils and stopped 18 of 21 shots. Luukkonen earned a victory in his only start this season, a 34-save performance in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The Sabres practice at noon on Saturday. Their next game is Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center.

Cooley, 26, joined the organization on a one-year, two-way contract at the start of free agency this past summer. He is 3-0-1 with a .903 save percentage with Rochester this season.