Sabres renew partnership with NOCO

The Buffalo Sabres have renewed their partnership with NOCO as the team’s Official Natural Gas and Energy Supplier.

NOCO, a family-owned energy and home services company headquartered in Tonawanda, has been partnered with the Sabres for more than five years.

The revamped agreement will see NOCO take over as presenting partner for the “Let’s Go Buffalo” drum beat before games at KeyBank Center.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of NOCO’s continued support of the Buffalo Sabres and are excited to extend a partnership that has grown even stronger over the past several years,” said Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres chief commercial officer. “It’s important for us to collaborate with partners that genuinely care about our community and the people who call it home. NOCO has demonstrated that commitment, and we’re excited to continue building with them.”

"NOCO and the Buffalo Sabres, that's a partnership built for this city,” said Michael Casciano, president of NOCO. “We're proud to renew this relationship and go all in with our fans for another season. NOCO has been fueling Western New York for more than 90 years, and now we're fueling the energy inside KeyBank Center too. Western New York shows up loud for this team, and NOCO is proud to show up right alongside them.”

NOCO has served Western New York since its founding in 1933, offering an array of residential and commercial services. Its residential services include HVAC, generators, plumbing, insulation, geothermal and home energy assessments.

The company has given back to the community through its NOCO Cares program, which invests in various Western New York charities.

Learn more about NOCO here.