Sabres recall Clague, Tokarski from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Kale Clague and goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Clague was loaned to Rochester on Sunday and played in the Amerks’ loss to Utica. He leads Amerks defensemen with 23 points (3+20) in 42 games this season.

Tokarski is 7-7-2 with an .887 save percentage in 17 games for Rochester. He was previously recalled last Thursday to back up Eric Comrie in the Sabres’ loss to Florida.

The Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Coach Don Granato is scheduled to provide updates to the media at 11 a.m.