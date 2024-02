The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday.

Tokarski is 7-7-3 with a .892 save percentage in 18 games for Rochester. He stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Belleville Senators last Friday.

The Sabres visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Sabres coach Don Granato is scheduled to address the media following the team's morning skate.