Practice Report | Dahlin reiterates commitment to Sabres

Notes from Tuesday's practice.

BR
By Jourdon LaBarber
Rasmus Dahlin reiterated his commitment to the Buffalo Sabres following practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, when he vehemently debunked a rumor from Paul Bissonnette on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast.

Bissonnette said Dahlin told general manager Kevyn Adams in a recent meeting that if the Sabres “don’t turn around fast,” he would request to leave Buffalo.

“I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Dahlin said. “I have never said I want out of here. I’m not happy where (with) where we’re at, I don’t want to lose. We have to get better. I’ve never said I want out of here, I thought that was pretty clear.”

“That bugs me, actually. I get pissed off by that. I haven’t even mentioned the word ‘leave.’ That’s just how it is.”

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters last Friday that he and Dahlin had met a few days prior regarding the state of the team. Adams brought up the meeting in response to a question about Dahlin’s on-ice frustration as it translates to penalties.

“I just had a long sit down with Rasmus a couple days ago for an hour in my office,” Adams said. “… He's incredibly intelligent and thoughtful in the way he approaches things, and he asks a lot of questions. What he and I talk a lot about is how does he balance what he does on the ice, off the ice, all those types of things.”

Dahlin echoed Adams in expressing his disappointment with the Sabres’ season, which finds them 14 points out of the playoffs with 19 games remaining. But the Sabres captain insisted he remains committed to being a part of the solution moving forward.

Dahlin signed an eight-year extension with the Sabres in October 2023 and was named captain prior to this season. In October he launched the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation, which is dedicated specifically to helping children in Western New York.

“It’s my city now,” Dahlin said at the time. “It’s where I grew up. I want to help the Buffalo community the same way it’s helped me.”

Asked how he can prevent the team’s struggles from wearing on his teammates, Dahlin said he believes his fellow members of the Sabres remain committed, too.

“If guys don’t want to be here, then you don’t want to be here,” he said. “You can’t really do anything about it. But I don’t see that in this room. We have a lot of really, really good competitors who want to turn this around. That what gives me the most hope.”

He added: “The guys are willing to do whatever it takes to get better. We have had a lot of discussion lately of what we have to do and how we have to move forward. And we’re definitely not happy where we’re at.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

News and notes

1. JJ Peterka did not skate due to what coach Lindy Ruff described as a “lingering” lower-body injury. Ruff said Peterka’s status for Wednesday’s game in Detroit has not been determined.

2. Jason Zucker also missed practice for a maintenance day. The veteran returned Monday from a six-game absence stemming from a lower-body injury, skating 13:51 in Buffalo’s 3-2 win over Edmonton.

Practice sound

Josh Norris addresses the media

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres visit the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Max with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

