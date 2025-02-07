Prospects Report | Leinonen thriving with heavier workload

Hundreds of miles away from Topias Leinonen’s hometown of Jyvaskyla, Finland was an opportunity for the then 20-year-old goaltender to get what he desired: regular hockey.

Following being drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Leinonen saw little playing time for the past two seasons as the backup for JYP, a team in Finland's top pro league. He played in just 12 games in 2023-24 due in part to injuries as well as his role on the team.

Mora IK, a team in Sweden’s second-division pro league HockeyAllsvenskan, offered an opportunity for Leinonen to start a new chapter. Now, he’s showing why the Sabres made him the first goaltender taken off the draft board three summers ago.

Through 21 games for Mora IK, Leinonen is 12-8-0 with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, good for fifth and seventh place in the league among goalies, respectively. For Leinonen, a heavy workload has led to greater success.

“Going somewhere after you haven't played a lot of hockey in two seasons, the way I looked at it, the challenge was making sure you're ready, you're healthy, you're conditioned to handle playing more games,” Sabres goalie development coach Seamus Kotyk said. “That right there would have been the challenge but I'm really happy with how he's handled it.”

Leinonen’s performance has continued to improve as he’s settled into Mora. On Nov. 8, through nine games, he was 4-4-0 with a .904 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average.

Nearly a month later on Dec. 6, he had a 1.89 GAA with a .923 save percentage, the third- and fifth-best marks in the league at the time, respectively. He’d allowed one goal on 45 shots between his last two games, including a 24-save shutout – his third of the season – against Vasteras.

Even with a slight decline in his stats since, he’s still doing better than he did with JYP’s U-20 team in the 2022-23 season, which was his last time playing 20-plus games; that year, he had a 2.72 GAA and .885 save percentage in 23 games.

“The more games you play, the more confidence you get,” Kotyk said. “How you play different scenarios and situations within a game, that’s where it's starting to improve and then at the same time, his mobility continues to get better, his athleticism gets better.

“There are so many different things that benefit from playing more games. So, this year helped him get back on track in the direction that he needed his career to go.”

He’s gotten to this spot in his career through perseverance and rising to the occasion when his name’s been called.

“There's been some bumps along the way getting where he needs to be, but regardless of whatever setback he's had, he's always continued to work and be determined,” Kotyk said. “So, with that, it just makes He's starting to play and he's improving off the ice with everything we ask so that makes you happy and more optimistic. He still needs a lot of time to get to where he has to get to but there's a lot of potential there, and I'm excited for him to be healthy playing hockey.”