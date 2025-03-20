Prospects Report | McCarthy, Richard meet in Hockey East Tournament

Buffalo Sabres prospects Gavin McCarthy (Boston University) and Jake Richard (UConn) will be battling each other for a spot in the Hockey East Conference Tournament Finals on Thursday when Boston University and UConn face off at 4 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as NESN+.

McCarthy and the No. 8 Terriers got to the semifinals after finishing third in the Hockey East with a 20-12-2 season, earning a bye to the quarterfinals, where they beat UMass 3-2 in overtime with McCarthy having a season-high 28:30 time on ice.

The Sabres' 2023 third-round pick posted 15 points (3+12) through 34 games in his sophomore season, earning a plus-6 rating.

Meanwhile, Richard, a Sabres sixth-round pick in 2022, was a key contributor for the No. 7 Huskies, helping them to their best season since joining the Hockey East in the 2014-15 season. UConn finished the regular season with a 20-10-4 record, finishing fourth in the Hockey East as the Huskies will likely make their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Richard finished with 38 points (15+23) in 30 games, finishing third on the team in goals, second in assists and third in points, as well as posting the second-best plus-minus on the team (+23).

UConn also earned a bye to the quarterfinals, where they beat Providence 3-1, including Richard assisting on all three UConn goals.

The winner of the matchup between the two prospects’ teams will go on to face the winner of Northeastern and Maine on Friday at 7:30 on NESN+.