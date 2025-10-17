Prospects Report | Levi embracing role with Amerks

The Sabres currently have three goalies at the NHL level: veteran Alex Lyon, Colten Ellis (recently claimed off waivers), and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who is nearing his return from a preseason injury.

Buffalo has remained steadfast in its belief in Levi even as the organization has shored up its depth at the position, with general manager Kevyn Adams and coach Lindy Ruff both having praised the goaltender’s approach during training camp.

“You’d never tell if he wasn’t handling it well,” Ruff said in September. “He’s just got that characteristic, and he’s got the attitude that he’s gonna be the hardest working guy, and he’s gonna go out and try to make every save. This game is all about competition. Whether it’s from one week to next, one year to next, you’re always competing. ... I think he relishes the competition. He believes in himself, and I think that’s one of the greatest gifts you can have.”

Levi signed a new two-year contract with the Sabres on July 31 and has thrived as one of the NHL’s premier goalie prospects since being acquired from Florida in 2021. He has a .922 save percentage and a 2.29 goals-against average through 69 career AHL games, earning a selection to the league’s All-Star Game last season.

He’s off to a strong start to 2025-26, having stopped 24 shots to win Rochester’s season opener against Toronto last Friday.

Rochester coach Michael Leone attributes Levi’s success to his mentality, adding that the goaltender made the most of his summer to improve small details in his game. Namely, he’s seen Levi become a more patient netminder.

“The more experience and the more games played you have, the more you're able to settle in mentally to games,” Levi said. “Trust that even if you don't get the outcome right now, right away, or you're not feeling your best, it'll come. You just keep doing the things that make you successful. Just having a poise like that, understanding that it takes trust, it takes time, I think is important for me. It helps me kind of just stay even keeled mentally.”

Levi directs a lot of credit toward his teammates and coaches in Rochester.

“An unbelievable group that I trust with my life,” he said. “Our D corps is awesome. I know that we could score. I know our coaching staff. Vinny [Prospal], [Nathan Paetsch], Leo [Leone], they're all giving their all and helping the boys as much as they can, leading the ship. It's easy to mentally be at peace when you know that the pieces around you are the right pieces, and you trust them and they trust you. I think that makes a team great.”

Levi can often be found between the circles or along the boards by the bench during media timeouts sitting with his pads pressed against the ice, his head slightly tilted downwards and oftentimes, his eyes closed.

It’s in these moments that his mediation takes form. A practice he started five years ago has allowed Levi to process the game quickly and play with full conviction, two key concepts as a goaltender.

“Just being able to settle in mentally, just understanding how you work, what you like, what makes you tick, understanding how to be aware of your mind and your thoughts and returning to the present moment (is) just an important skill to have.”