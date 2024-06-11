Sabres promote Forton to assistant GM; hire Bergeron as amateur scout 

The Buffalo Sabres have promoted Jerry Forton to assistant general manager and hired Chris Bergeron as an amateur free agent scout, the team announced Tuesday.

Forton has served as the Sabres’ director of amateur scouting since the 2020-21 season. He previously spent three seasons in Buffalo as director of collegiate scouting and two seasons as assistant director of scouting. Prior to that, Forton served as an amateur scout for the Sabres during the 2014-15 season and as an assistant coach during the 2013-14 campaign.

In four years with Forton as director of amateur scouting, the Sabres have drafted 35 players, including seven first-round selections. He will oversee the amateur and pro scouting departments in his new role as assistant GM.

“I am thrilled to announce that Jerry Forton has been promoted to assistant general manager,” general manager Kevyn Adams said. “His steady commitment to the Sabres organization and exemplary work ethic have played a pivotal role in the success of our staff over the years. I know that the ongoing positive influence he will undoubtedly exert in his new role will continue to serve as a driving force in our organization.”

Bergeron joins Buffalo’s amateur scouting staff after most recently serving as head coach of the Miami University (Ohio) hockey program for the past five seasons. Previously, Bergeron was head coach at Bowling Green State University from 2010-11 until 2018-19.

“I am pleased to welcome Chris Bergeron to the Buffalo Sabres organization as an amateur free agent scout,” Adams said. “Chris’ notable achievements at the college level, coupled with his strategic focus on progression and development, make him an ideal candidate for this role.”