Practice Report | Dahlin progressing toward return

The Buffalo Sabres remained without Rasmus Dahlin during Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center. The defenseman, continuing to recover from back spasms, has missed four games after leaving the Dec. 3 loss versus Colorado.

Though absent from the team session, Dahlin skated before practice and continues to progress toward a return to the lineup, coach Lindy Ruff said.

“The good part is he’s skating and he’s getting some conditioning in,” Ruff said. “The hard part is you’d like get into practice and battles, but we’re not quite there yet.”

And while Buffalo’s captain has been unavailable to help the team on the ice, he’s continued to lead the Sabres as they seek to snap their eight-game winless stretch.

“He’s 100 percent invested in what’s going on,” Ruff said. “It’s not like he’s injured and sitting on the outside. So I think it’s killing him like it’s killing everyone else.”

Jordan Greenway also missed practice due to residual soreness from his recent middle-body injury.

“The training staff thought it’d be a good thing if he just stayed off,” Ruff said, leaving open the possibility that Greenway misses Saturday’s game at Washington.

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.